Target PS5 restock tipped for today — expected time and what we know

Target is reportedly gearing up for its next PS5 restock, and it could come very soon. The retailer's last PS5 stock drop was only held last week but according to a reliable source the retailer has already built up enough inventory for another restock that could take place as early as today (October 22).

This report comes from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker, who has claimed that stores nationwide have already begun receiving more stock of the console. Typically there is a gap of at least three weeks in between restocks, but it looks like Target may be ready to hold another PS5 restock already. If a drop does happen today, we expect it to be held between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET.

Image PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience. Target is being tipped for a PS5 restock in the coming days View Deal

Image PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target may hold a PS5 restock today. View Deal

Jake Randall has proved to be a very reliable source of PS5 restock information in the past. He has previously called multiple Target drops ahead of time and his sources at the retailer are extremely dependable. It's definitely worth keeping a close eye on Target because of his tip-off.

🚨🎯TARGET PS5 INFO🎯🚨Please read full thread for all restock info, times, and details before asking questions 🙂Ok! Target stores do have enough stock to have a #PS5 restock and there is a high chance they will do so tomorrow.If they do, the time will be between (1/4) pic.twitter.com/9ggSVSQp7KOctober 21, 2021 See more

While Randall is claiming a drop today is very possible, he also notes that it could be moved into next week. This is because stores will receive additional stock over the weekend, allowing the retailer to hold an even bigger restock next week. If the drop does get delayed into next week, it'll likely be held on Wednesday (October 27) or Thursday (October 28).

It should also be noted that even though Randall's Target sources are clearly well placed unless word comes directly from a retailer nothing should be taken as fact. Target restocking in the next few days does seem likely based on all the evidence, but for now, this should still be taken as speculation.

If you’re still trying to secure a PS5 make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check