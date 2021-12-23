Target PS5 restock sold out — where to check for inventory next

Update: Today's surprise Target PS5 restock is now over as the retailer is sold out of consoles once again. Make sure to check our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates and the retailers to check for inventory next.



The holidays are almost here and Target is holding an eleventh-hour PS5 restock right now. The retailer’s last drop only came last week, and we’d assumed it would be it's last before the festive season. But the retailer has surprised us with an out-of-the-blue drop just in time for the holidays.

News of this PS5 restock originally came from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker, with seriously reliable Target sources. He claimed that over the last few days Target stores have been shipped a fresh batch of consoles and it should only be a matter of time before these units are put up for sale. This proved to be very much accurate and the retailer is currently taking fresh orders.

Target PS5 restock (in stock)

PS5: $499 @ Target PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason: packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping.

Randall suggests that these consoles could go up for online sale either today (December 24) or tomorrow (December 24, aka Christmas Eve). Target restocks require customers to pick up the console in-store after purchasing online, so a restock this week would offer customers a last chance to secure a PS5 for holiday gifting.

Target sent out PS5 to their stores over the weekend and as of today most stores have received their shipments. The stores below had 0 as of a couple days ago for example.These will be on the website for sale either tomorrow, Friday, or end of next week (keep reading for time) pic.twitter.com/jaxbM2ZZemDecember 23, 2021 See more

It should be noted that there is a possibility that this restock could be delayed into next week. As for the exact timing of this upcoming drop, that’s another unknown, but Target always opens the order floodgates between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. There is no reason to think this would change after dozens of previous restocks following this pattern.

There are definitely reasons to be optimistic about this restock news. Jake Randall has previously correctly called several Target drops ahead of time; his sources at the retailer are extremely dependable. However, until word comes directly from Target itself, this tip-off shouldn't be taken as a guarantee.

While we wait to see if this last chance Target drop does materialize, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

