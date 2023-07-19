The margaritas are about to flow on Sweet Magnolias season 3. The Netflix returns to continue the sweet tale of friendship and romance.

Sweet Magnolias, based on books by Sherryl Woods, follows three South Carolina women who have been best friends since childhood: recently divorced Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), attorney Helen (Heather Headley) and chef Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott). Every week, they get together to share drinks and discuss the latest developments in their love lives, families and careers.

In season 3, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) after the brawl at Sullivans, while Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. Throughout all their ups and downs, the ladies lean on each other for support. And margaritas.

Here's everything you need to watch Sweet Magnolias season 3.

When does Sweet Magnolias season 3 come out on Netflix?

Sweet Magnolias season 3 will be released Netflix on Thursday, July 20 at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT.

All 10 episodes will drop at once.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 trailer

"The three of us are forever," Dana Sue declares at the beginning of the Sweet Magnolias season 3. No matter what complications life throws at them, the trio of best friends will always be there for each other. And it looks like some difficult moments lay ahead for the ladies, as the trailer previews quite a lot of tears.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast

Sweet Magnolias is anchored by three leads: JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, a former stay-at-home mom who helps run the Corner Spa; Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, the head chef at Sullivans; and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, an accomplished attorney.

The main trio will be joined by the cast members that play their family, friends, romantic interests, business associates and fellow Serenity townspeople, including:

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Maddie's boyfriend and the former high school baseball coach

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue's husband

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, sous chef at Sullivan's and Helen's boyfriend

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Maddie's ex-husband

Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Maddie and Bill's eldest son

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Maddie and Bill's younger son

Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend, Maddie and Bill's daughter

Caroline Lagerfelt as Paula Vreeland, Maddie's mother

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Dana Sue's daughter

Michael Shenefelt as Ryan Wingate, Helen's on-and-off boyfriend

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Bill's ex-fiancée and mother of his baby daughter

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, a cook at Sullivans and Bill's long-lost son with Peggy

Brittany L. Smith as Peggy Martin, the local newspaper editor

Allison Gabriel as Mary Vaughn Lewis, the mayor's wife

Sam Ashby as Jackson Lewis, Mary Vaughn’s son

Simone Lockhart as Nellie Lewis, Mary Vaughn's daughter

Frank Oakley III as Harlan Bixby, assistant baseball coach

Harlan Drum as CeCe Matney, Tyler's ex-girlfriend

Al-Jaleel Knox as Gabe Weatherspoon, Tyler's best friend

Tracey Bonner as Pastor June Wilkes

Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn, a yoga instructor at the Corner Spa

Chase Anderson as Jeremy Reynolds, a local farmer