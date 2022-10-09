Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 specs leak right before Microsoft Surface event

We're just a couple of days away from Microsoft Surface event on October 12, and a last-minute leak has hinted at Intel Alder Lake-U series of processors for their Surface series of laptops. The company is expected to launch its new Surface Pro 9, a Surface Laptop 5 and maybe a new Surface Studio 3 desktop at its event this week.

According to a series of leaked specs tweeted by blogger Aggioronamenti Lumia (opens in new tab), the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch and the 15-inch variant will all be powered by the Intel Alder Lake-U series processors. This means that it is less likely that the laptops will be powered by AMD Ryzen APU’s. The Surface Laptop 4, for comparison, comes in both AMD and Intel varieties.

Microsoft's new systems could land on our best laptop list. But let's take a closer look at the specs.

Surface Laptop 5 15"Common for all variants:- RES: 2496x1664- 12th gen cpu (Intel EVO)- Windows 11 Home- Intel Xe Graphics (integrated graphics)- BT 5.1 + WiFi 6October 7, 2022 See more

Surface Pro 9Common for all variants:- RES: 2880x1920- 12th gen cpu (Intel EVO)- Windows 11 Home- Intel Xe Graphics (integrated graphics)- BT 5.1 + WiFi 6October 7, 2022 See more

Going by the leak, the Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch, 15-inch and the Surface Pro 9 will use identical processors — the Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U that are part of the Intel Alder Lake-U series. The rumored list of specs also mentions 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM for consumer models of the Surface laptops.

The display resolution mentioned for the laptops is the same as its predecessors. The Surface Laptop 5, like the Surface 4, could reportedly have 2496 x 1664 resolution, while the Surface Pro 9, like the Surface Pro 8, could get a 2880 x 1920 display. There is no clarity on whether the Surface Laptop 5 will upgrade to a 120Hz panel.

We also now have a leaked image of the Surface Laptop 5 to go by. It is slightly blurry and not a complete photo, but it looks very similar in design to the Laptop 4 and it doesn’t look like Microsoft has reduced the size of the bezels either.

Leaked image of the Surface Laptop 5 (Image credit: Aggiornamenti Lumia)

The blogger also mentions that the Surface Pro 9 series will come in Black, Forest, Graphite, Platinum and Sapphire colors, while the Surface Pro 5 will come in Platinum and Black colors.

Initial rumors pointed to a possible Surface Pro 9 5G variant that could be powered by a Qualcomm SoC (likely branded the Microsoft SQ3). If true, it could mean that Microsoft is moving away from AMD Ryzen processors for its Surface line-up.

In our Surface Laptop 4 review, we thought it was one of the best Windows laptops and we can’t wait to see what the Laptop 5 will bring. Microsoft has not let out a peep about its upcoming products and we have only a few rumors to go by what to expect at the launch.

Stay tuned to our live coverage on October 12 to learn all about Microsoft’s grand unveiling.

Next: Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — the upgrades I want to see.