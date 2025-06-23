Score! Microsoft Surface Laptop gets epic price cut at Best Buy

Back to school season is in full swing and right now there are plenty of great deals you can take advantage of. If you're shopping for a new laptop, one of my favorite sales comes via the Best Buy Member Deal Days Sale.

As part of the sale, you can get Microsoft Surface Laptops and tablets on sale from $799 at Best Buy. Many of these Snapdragon X Elite-powered devices are great for both school and home. These are also some of the best prices we've seen so far this year. Below you'll find some of my top deals right now.

Best Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: was $1,399 now $1,199 at Best Buy This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, which is ideal for school, work, and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. With a $200 discount? Now that's a steal.