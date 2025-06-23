Score! Microsoft Surface Laptop gets epic price cut at Best Buy
Back to school season is in full swing and right now there are plenty of great deals you can take advantage of. If you're shopping for a new laptop, one of my favorite sales comes via the Best Buy Member Deal Days Sale.
As part of the sale, you can get Microsoft Surface Laptops and tablets on sale from $799 at Best Buy. Many of these Snapdragon X Elite-powered devices are great for both school and home. These are also some of the best prices we've seen so far this year. Below you'll find some of my top deals right now.
Quick Links
- shop all Surface devices on sale at Best Buy
- Surface Pro Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999
- Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: was $1,399 now $1,199
- Surface Pro Copilot+ PC w/ Keyboard: was $1,349 now $1,099
Best Surface deals
Powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chipset, this powerful tablet features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. Note: It doesn't include the Surface Keyboard.
This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, which is ideal for school, work, and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. With a $200 discount? Now that's a steal.
The new Surface is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chipset. This configuration also features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. This bundle includes both tablet and Surface Pro Keyboard.
