Microsoft Surface event live blog: Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and more

Ready to find out what's next for the Surface family of PCs? That's what we expect to see when Microsoft kicks off its October 12 livestream today at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m PT / 3 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEST October 13.

To help you stay on top of the announcements as they happen, follow our Microsoft live blog covering the whole thing, from the pre-event percolation of leaks and rumors to the post-game recap.

Right now we expect to see Microsoft unveil at least a new Surface Pro Windows tablet and a new Surface Laptop. Thanks to the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 specs leak earlier this week we have a pretty good idea what each will be packing under the hood, but we don't yet know for sure whether they'll be announced or what they'll cost. We also expect Microsoft to unveil a follow-up to the Surface Studio 2 desktop, or perhaps even (dare to dream) a new Surface Laptop Studio?

Whatever Surface devices Microsoft shows us today, you can bet they'll be running Windows 11. We may even get a look at new Windows features coming later this year — stay tuned!

How to watch the Microsoft Surface October 2022 event

The event will be broadcast live via Microsoft's event website (opens in new tab) today (October 12) starting at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, 3 p.m. BST, and 1 a.m. October 13 in Australia.

You can also look for it live-streaming on Microsoft's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), though as of this writing, Microsoft has yet to post a specific live stream for the October 12 Surface event.

We'll also be live-blogging the event right here, and we'll have staff there in person to go hands-on with the hardware and bring you their first impressions!

Microsoft Surface October 2022 event: What to expect

You can read our Microsoft Surface October 2022 event preview for a full look at possible announcements, but here's a recap of the likely headliners.

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro: We're not expecting big changes to the design of this 2-in-1 laptop, nor are the specs likely to deviate too much from what's come before. The biggest change could be an ARM version to go with an Intel-powered model; the former would be a replacement for the Surface Pro X.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: It's been more than a year since the Surface Laptop 4, so expect a new version to appear at Microsoft's event. The biggest likely change will be the addition of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake laptop CPUs.