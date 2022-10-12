Live
Microsoft Surface event live blog: Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and more
All the latest news on Microsoft's new Surface devices
Ready to find out what's next for the Surface family of PCs? That's what we expect to see when Microsoft kicks off its October 12 livestream today at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m PT / 3 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEST October 13.
To help you stay on top of the announcements as they happen, follow our Microsoft live blog covering the whole thing, from the pre-event percolation of leaks and rumors to the post-game recap.
Right now we expect to see Microsoft unveil at least a new Surface Pro Windows tablet and a new Surface Laptop. Thanks to the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 specs leak earlier this week we have a pretty good idea what each will be packing under the hood, but we don't yet know for sure whether they'll be announced or what they'll cost. We also expect Microsoft to unveil a follow-up to the Surface Studio 2 desktop, or perhaps even (dare to dream) a new Surface Laptop Studio?
Whatever Surface devices Microsoft shows us today, you can bet they'll be running Windows 11. We may even get a look at new Windows features coming later this year — stay tuned!
How to watch the Microsoft Surface October 2022 event
The event will be broadcast live via Microsoft's event website (opens in new tab) today (October 12) starting at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, 3 p.m. BST, and 1 a.m. October 13 in Australia.
You can also look for it live-streaming on Microsoft's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), though as of this writing, Microsoft has yet to post a specific live stream for the October 12 Surface event.
We'll also be live-blogging the event right here, and we'll have staff there in person to go hands-on with the hardware and bring you their first impressions!
Microsoft Surface October 2022 event: What to expect
You can read our Microsoft Surface October 2022 event preview for a full look at possible announcements, but here's a recap of the likely headliners.
Microsoft Surface 9 Pro: We're not expecting big changes to the design of this 2-in-1 laptop, nor are the specs likely to deviate too much from what's come before. The biggest change could be an ARM version to go with an Intel-powered model; the former would be a replacement for the Surface Pro X.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: It's been more than a year since the Surface Laptop 4, so expect a new version to appear at Microsoft's event. The biggest likely change will be the addition of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake laptop CPUs.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Microsoft’s October 2022 event, which looks to be all about the company’s Surface line of tablets, laptops and desktops. We’re definitely going to be introduced to some new Microsoft devices today, the only question is: what are we in for?
More than anything, we expect to see Microsoft unveil a Surface Pro 9 during the show today. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 is a solid Windows 11 tablet that doubles as a decent 2-in-1 laptop if you purchase the Type Cover keyboard, a $129 add-on that really ought to be included with every device for free. We’d love to see Microsoft unveil an upgraded Surface Pro 9 today with a detachable keyboard included at no extra charge, but that’s not all — check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Surface Pro 9 comparison for a clear rundown of what changes we expect to see in a Surface Pro 8 successor.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.