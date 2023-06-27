Superman: Legacy casts David Corenswet as Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

James Gunn's apparently done re-casting Superman and Lois Lane for Superman: Legacy, the film he called "The true beginning of the DCU." So, goodbye Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, and hello David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

So, for everyone looking past Aquaman 2 and Blue Beetle, to the actual DCU movies that have been announced (and basically can be partially blamed for The Flash flopping), you now have a new name or two to get familiar with.

Oh, and just some context, Superman: Legacy is the first DCU movie, but these are the only upcoming DC movies. The DCU will sit adjacent to films like The Batman 2 (due Oct. 3, 2025) and Joker 2: Folie a Deux and J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Superman, which have the Elseworlds branding.

Alongside the above announcement video, where we first learned about Superman: Legacy, we also learned that the film is coming on July 11, 2025.

That mid-summer release date would suggest an early-fall streaming date on Max, but the ever-turbulent world of the best streaming services could be much different by 2025.

Superman: Legacy casting leaks

Three became one when The Wrap reported David Corenswet had been cast as James Gunn's Superman. The Hollywood Reporter had just recently reported the other potential Clark Kent potentials were Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney.

Interestingly THR had stated the potential Clarks and Lois lanes had been seen in the "pre-determined pairs" of Nicholas Hoult with Rachel Brosnahan; Tom Brittney with Phoebe Dynevor and David Corenswet with Emma Mackey. Mackey also auditioned alongside Brittney and Hoult, but that apparently didn't ensure a role.

Corenswet's been paired with Hoult's Lois, as Rachel Brosnahan secured the role of Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Brosnahan is best known from playing Miriam "Midge" Maisel, an aspiring comedian, in the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Corenswet, for the unfamiliar, has appeared in TV and film since 2011, with early appearances including a single episode of House of Cards and the projectionist role in Pearl.

No other casting has been leaked or teased.

Superman: Legacy plot

We have very simple details about Superman: Legacy's story. Peter Safran was quoted by Deadline as saying the film "focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."