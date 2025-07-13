Every movie Superman, ranked: Who wore the cape best?

Ever since Superman first arrived on the scene, his adventures splayed across the pages of "Action Comics #1" in 1938, the Kryptonian superhero captured the imagination of audiences everywhere.

So it’s only natural that, in addition to his appearances in the world of comic books, he's made the leap (in a single bound) to the big screen several times over. But not all iterations of Superman are created equal.

While all of the actors who portrayed the Man of Steel put in strong performances, some were let down by subpar productions. Which Superman actors did the best job of embodying one of America’s most famous heroes? Read on to find out.

Note: This list only includes the Supermen (Supermans?) of movies, so you won't find the likes of Tom Welling and Dean Cain here.

5. Henry Cavill

No disrespect to Henry Cavill, who is a perfectly capable performer and has been delightful in many roles, but his version of Superman is a bit of a slog to get through.

Although he’s believable as a superhero, he’s all Superman and no Clark Kent, which robs the character of a lot of its charm. Furthermore, he’s playing an unusually broody version of Superman in several of the character’s darkest outings, some of which see him in conflict with an equally angsty Batman.

We think that Cavill has the potential to make a very good Superman (although Clark Kent is a bit more of a stretch), but he had the misfortune of being featured in some of the dingiest and most depressing superhero films in recent memory.

4. George Reeves

George Reeves’ only big-screen outing as Superman came in the schlocky 1951 movie "Superman and the Mole People," so it’s fair to say that the budget his version of the character was operating with was a far cry from our modern-day Supermen.

But the film was successful enough to lead to the "Adventures of Superman" television series, which was incredibly popular. Although Reeves is now overshadowed by the many other actors who have worn the trunks and cape, he’s responsible for defining much of the character’s on-screen presence that we now take for granted.

3. Brandon Routh

When Brandon Routh was cast as Superman, it just sort of made sense. Look at the guy — he’s a perfect physical match for the role. But while his performance as Superman leans into the whole “truth, justice, and the American way” thing, he’s let down by the less-than-compelling film that surrounds him.

Much like Andrew Garfield’s run as Spider-Man, pop culture history will remember him as an excellent Superman who was cursed with a production that didn’t quite serve his talents. Still, we see a lot of potential in his version of the character, and wish that we could have seen more of him.

2. David Corenswet

As part of the new DC universe helmed by James Gunn, David Corenswet’s Superman is a breath of fresh air.

After years of Superman films that embrace a dark, gritty aesthetic, it’s refreshing to have a version of the character who’s a bright little ball of sunshine. This is not a Superman agonizing over his place in the universe; he’s just a nice boy from Smallville who was raised in a loving, supportive environment and is secure in himself as a person.

Sorenswet brings an old Hollywood charm to the character, thoroughly embodying both the heroism of Superman and the aw-shucks demeanor of Clark Kent. Often, actors playing this role tend to lean into either Clark Kent or his alter ego, but Corenswet is equally adept at both.

1. Christopher Reeve

For many fans, Christopher Reeve is the definitive Superman. The films that he starred in as Superman (well, the first few, anyway) are beloved by viewers, even with their somewhat dated special effects.

Reeve perfectly embodied the confident, all-American heroics of Superman and the bumbling antics of Clark Kent, but the most impressive part of his performance was how easily he was able to shift between the two with just his body language.

It’s a long-running joke that people must be blind not to realize that Superman and Clark Kent are the same guy, but with Reeve in the role, you can kind of buy it.

