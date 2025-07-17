James Gunn offers a glimpse at 'Supergirl' in a snarky new poster for the upcoming movie

Anyone who saw James Gunn’s “Superman” — and judging by the box-office results, that’s a lot of people — has already seen “House of the Dragon” and “Sirens” star Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who makes a brief appearance at the end of the movie to give her cousin Superman a hard time and to reunite with super-dog Krypto.

Now Gunn has revealed on X another look at Alcock’s Supergirl in the first poster for the upcoming “Supergirl” movie from director Craig Gillespie, which opens in theaters June 26, 2026.

Projecting the same kind of chaotic energy she captured in her brief onscreen appearance, Supergirl stands in front of what looks like a wall with a banner of the shared Superman/Supergirl logo, the slogan “Look up” graffitied over to instead read “Look out.”

She’s wearing a trench coat and sipping a slushie-style beverage, and in general looking a lot cooler than her endearingly dorky cousin, even without her entire face visible in the picture.

(Image credit: James Gunn/X)

That fits with the tone of the DC comic book series that serves as the source material for “Supergirl,” 2021’s “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. I read “Woman of Tomorrow” before the movie was announced and was immediately surprised that Gunn would pick such an unconventional story to reintroduce the character to movie audiences.

It’s an epic space-faring saga that’s closer to Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies than the grounded human storytelling of “Superman,” and it should go a long way toward distinguishing the character from her more famous male counterpart.

King, who’s also a writer and producer on DC Studios’ upcoming HBO Max series “Lanterns,” presents a Supergirl who is weary of her superheroic activities and embarks on an intergalactic bender, only to be drawn into a mission of revenge for a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, while also attempting to heal a critically injured Krypto. The movie will feature Eve Ridley as Ruthye, with Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills and Jason Momoa in a small role as DC anti-hero Lobo.

After the strong start for Gunn’s new DCU with “Superman,” a lot is riding on “Supergirl” to keep up the momentum. It’s hard to say much from a poster, but given the self-conscious edginess of the source material and the in-your-face style of the image, it seems likely that “Supergirl” will take a very different approach.

The poster recalls the teaser for “Shazam,” which also featured the character in a cool, casual pose, aiming to exude youthful energy. Veteran comic book writer Fabian Nicieza also pointed out in a post on Bluesky the similarities to the marketing for his 1990s Marvel Comics series “New Warriors.”

There’s a long history of comic book companies trying to make their characters stylish and cool, and we’ll have to see if it works out this time.