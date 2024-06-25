5 best summer horror movies to watch on Netflix, Max, Apple TV Plus and more

As summer heats up, it's the perfect time to seek refuge indoors and immerse yourself in the chilling world of horror movies. Some of the best streaming platforms such as Netflix, Max, Apple TV Plus, and others offer so many frightening movies that cater to every taste in fear. This means there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

But we understand that searching for these movies can be a pain, especially when you end up scrolling for what feels like days. Don’t worry — we’ve carefully selected five of the best summer horror movies from these platforms.

So, whether you're planning a solo scare-fest or a chilling movie night with friends, grab your favorite snacks and turn down the lights for the best experience.

‘Midsommar’

I have to start off strong with "Midsommar" just because it’s one of my favorite horror movies ever. It centers around a young woman named Dani (Florence Pugh) who, after experiencing a family tragedy, joins her boyfriend and his friends on a trip to a remote Swedish village for a midsummer festival.

Sounds pretty nice right? Well, initially, the festival appears idyllic and serene, but as the days pass, disturbing rituals and traditions come to light, revealing the darker intentions of the villagers. The constant daylight in "Midsommar" intensifies its horror by removing the traditional refuge of darkness, distorting time and perception, exposing unsettling events openly, and emphasizing the characters' isolation and displacement in the eerie setting. It’s a true masterpiece that explores grief in such a haunting way.

Watch on Max

‘The Babysitter’

Switching it up a little, we have the horror comedy “The Babysitter." It follows 12-year-old Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis), who is dealing with the typical struggles of adolescence, including bullies and a crush on his babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving).

Bee seems like the perfect babysitter though — cool, confident, and fun. One night, after his parents leave for the evening, Cole decides to stay up past his bedtime to see what Bee does after he goes to sleep. To his shock and horror, he discovers that Bee is the leader of a satanic cult that includes her friends. The group has just performed a human sacrifice in his living room as part of a dark ritual to gain power and fulfill their desires. As the cult members realize that Cole has witnessed their ritual, they turn their attention to silencing him.

Like many great summer movies, "The Babysitter" offers pure escapism. Its outrageous plot and quirky characters provide a perfect break from reality, making it an ideal choice for a fun summer movie night.

Watch on Netflix

‘Friday the 13th’

One classic that I’ll never forget is "Friday the 13th", a really fun slasher movie that follows a group of young camp counselors who are reopening the abandoned Camp Crystal Lake. The camp had been closed for many years following the drowning of a young boy named Jason Voorhees (Ari Lehman plays adult Jason) and subsequent mysterious murders.

As the counselors work to prepare the camp during the summer, they are stalked and brutally killed one by one by an unknown figure wearing a mask. The movie builds suspense beautifully as the identity of the killer remains hidden until the shocking climax. “Friday the 13th” is known for its slasher violence and has spawned a long-running franchise that has become a cornerstone of the horror genre.

Watch on Max

‘It’

"It”, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name (favorite horror author ever), follows a group of children known as the “Losers' Club" in the small town of Derry, Maine. The story is set in the summer of 1989 and centers around the kids as they face their personal fears and a malevolent entity that takes the form of a clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård).

Here’s a little creepy backstory to get you in the mood for some horror — Pennywise awakens every 27 years to prey on the town's children, feeding on their fears. After one of the Losers' Club members, Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Martell), loses his younger brother Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) to Pennywise, the group bands together to confront the evil clown. If you’re someone who hates clowns but loves summertime, this is your perfect movie.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘The Cabin in the Woods’

If you think you know how this story goes, think again. "The Cabin in the Woods" might seem like your stereotypical horror movie at first glance, but it cleverly subverts and deconstructs traditional horror tropes.

The story follows five close college friends — Dana (Kristen Connolly), Curt (Chris Hemsworth), Jules (Anna Hutchison), Marty (Fran Kranz), and Holden (Jesse Williams) — who head to a remote cabin for a sunny weekend getaway. Unbeknownst to them, the cabin is a part of a larger, sinister operation.

As the group explores the cabin, they unknowingly trigger a series of events orchestrated by a secretive organization operating from an underground facility. Their goal is to ensure the group follows a predetermined pattern leading to their demise. It's a genuinely thrilling watch that had me on the edge of my seat, and it soon became one of my favorites to watch in the summer.

Watch on Peacock