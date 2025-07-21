'Supergirl': Everything you need to know about the DCU's upcoming movie

The revamped DC Universe (DCU) is off to a soaring start, with James Gunn’s "Superman" surpassing $400 million at the box office. It also folded an important new hero into the mix, “House of the Dragon” and “Sirens” star Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who is set to get her own standalone movie next year.

And the origin story for the Man of Steel's hot-headed cousin looks to be just as chaotic as her cameo.

This reboot promises to introduce a bolder, edgier tone to the new DC Universe—so here’s everything you need to know about "Supergirl."

"Supergirl" is scheduled to launch in theaters worldwide on June 26, 2025. That means Supergirl will officially soar into the DCU nearly a year after James Gunn’s "Superman" hit theaters.

While he's not directing the film, Gunn confirmed that principal photography for the project wrapped in May, so post-production should be in full swing by this point. So while delays aren't impossible, there’s every reason to believe Supergirl's first standalone venture in the DCU will hit its scheduled release date.

What will 'Supergirl' be about?

Potential spoilers for "Supergirl" below.

The "Supergirl" movie is based 2021’s “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” an eight-issue comic book miniseries written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. Initially, the movie retained the comic's "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle before Gunn confirmed in June it was shortened to simply "Supergirl."

This epic, space-faring adventure leans more toward the cosmic vibe of Gunn’s "Guardians of the Galaxy" than the character-driven storytelling we saw in "Superman." That tonal difference should help set it apart from the Man of Steel's first outing in the revamped DCU.

The movie doesn't have an official synopsis yet, but in the comics, the story centers on a jaded Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl) who finds herself at a crossroads. Struggling with a sense of purposelessness, she feels adrift now that her younger cousin, Kal-El (Superman), can fight his own battles and no longer needs her protection.

Just as she’s on the verge of walking away from it all, a young alien warrior named Ruthye Marye Knoll pulls her into a revenge quest. As she sets out to track down Krem, who killed Ruthye's father and destroyed her home, it soon becomes a race to save Krypto's life after he's critically injured in a fight.

"We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth," Gunn said in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"She is much more hardcore and not the Supergirl we're used to."

Who is in the 'Supergirl' cast?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

So far, only a few actors have been confirmed for "Supergirl." As we said before, Milly Alcock is starring as the titular superhero Kara Zor-El. The movie will feature "3 Body Problem" star Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa in a small role as DC anti-hero Lobo.

Lobo, who doesn't appear in the "Woman of Tomorrow" comic, possesses superstrength and rapid healing abilities in the same vein as Wolverine and roams the galaxy as a ruthless bounty hunter with deadly marksmanship.

David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham are also on board as Kara's parents, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in January.

"Supergirl" will be directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Ana Nogueira of "The Vampire Diaries" and "Hamilton" fame.