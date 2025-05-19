Recommended reading

James Gunn reveals chronological timeline of upcoming DC shows and movies — here's what you need to know

We now have a more clear picture of Gunn's DCU vision

David Corenswet as the new Superman
(Image credit: James Gunn)

"Creature Commandos" has come and gone, "Superman" is right around the corner and "Peacemaker" season 2 is coming not long after that. So it makes sense to start asking questions about when in the DCU timeline these shows and movies all take place.

This is especially true when you account for the fact that, while Zach Snyder's "Snyderverse" DC movies (also known as the DC Extended Universe) aren't part of James Gunn's DCU, 2021's "The Suicide Squad" technically exists in the DCU and DCEU, as does the first season of "Peacemaker."

Thankfully, Gunn has stepped in to clarify the matter.

In response to a question on Threads, a fan asked the DC Studios CEO about the potentially convoluted timeline. "On HBO Max," asked Threads user @torinhl, "will you create a DCU timeline like how Disney+ has one for the MCU so you can watch in chronological order?"

Whether or not Gunn will ever do such a thing is still a mystery, as he never answered the question's main query. But he did reveal that, lucky for us, the DCU's potentially convoluted timeline isn't actually convoluted at all.

"As of now it's basically as the movies and shows come out," Gunn responded. "Although of course some of these feature flashbacks — 'Creature Commandos,' 'Superman,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Lanterns,' 'Supergirl.'

So there you have it! If you want to watch the DCU shows and movies in chronological order, you can just watch them by release date order. They're currently the same, and according to Gunn's comments, will remain that way until at least the release of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" in theaters on June 26, 2026.

DC Universe's official chronological timeline

Promotional image from James Gunn's Superman (2025) which shows Superman and Krypto the dog viewing Earth from the moon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

In case you need a refresher, here's the current chronological timeline of DC shows and movies, based on Gunn's comments:

  1. "The Suicide Squad" (2021)
  2. "Peacemaker" season 1 (2022)
  3. "Creature Commandos" season 1 (2024)
  4. "Superman" (July 11, 2025)
  5. "Peacemaker" season 2 (August 21, 2025)
  6. "Lanterns" (Early 2026)
  7. "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (June 26, 2026)
