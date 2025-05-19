James Gunn reveals chronological timeline of upcoming DC shows and movies — here's what you need to know
We now have a more clear picture of Gunn's DCU vision
"Creature Commandos" has come and gone, "Superman" is right around the corner and "Peacemaker" season 2 is coming not long after that. So it makes sense to start asking questions about when in the DCU timeline these shows and movies all take place.
This is especially true when you account for the fact that, while Zach Snyder's "Snyderverse" DC movies (also known as the DC Extended Universe) aren't part of James Gunn's DCU, 2021's "The Suicide Squad" technically exists in the DCU and DCEU, as does the first season of "Peacemaker."
Thankfully, Gunn has stepped in to clarify the matter.
In response to a question on Threads, a fan asked the DC Studios CEO about the potentially convoluted timeline. "On HBO Max," asked Threads user @torinhl, "will you create a DCU timeline like how Disney+ has one for the MCU so you can watch in chronological order?"
Whether or not Gunn will ever do such a thing is still a mystery, as he never answered the question's main query. But he did reveal that, lucky for us, the DCU's potentially convoluted timeline isn't actually convoluted at all.
"As of now it's basically as the movies and shows come out," Gunn responded. "Although of course some of these feature flashbacks — 'Creature Commandos,' 'Superman,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Lanterns,' 'Supergirl.'
So there you have it! If you want to watch the DCU shows and movies in chronological order, you can just watch them by release date order. They're currently the same, and according to Gunn's comments, will remain that way until at least the release of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" in theaters on June 26, 2026.
DC Universe's official chronological timeline
In case you need a refresher, here's the current chronological timeline of DC shows and movies, based on Gunn's comments:
- "The Suicide Squad" (2021)
- "Peacemaker" season 1 (2022)
- "Creature Commandos" season 1 (2024)
- "Superman" (July 11, 2025)
- "Peacemaker" season 2 (August 21, 2025)
- "Lanterns" (Early 2026)
- "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (June 26, 2026)
Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
