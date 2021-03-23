Super Mario 3D All-Stars is $50 at Best Buy — this is your last chance to buy

Nintendo has again confirmed that from March 31 it will stop selling the Super Mario 3D All-Stars on the Nintendo Switch.

So if you’ve been eyeing up this collection of classic Mario platformers then you really need to pull the trigger now. The good news is that Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch is $50 at Best Buy. That’s $10 off its usual $60 price tag, which isn’t bad for an item that will surely increase in value in the near future.

In case you’ve not heard, Nintendo announced last year that Super Mario 3D All-Stars would be a limited run product. From March 31 it will be delisted from the digital Nintendo eShop and physical production of the game will cease as well.

We assumed that shops would be able to sell through any remaining stock beyond the end of this month, however, VGC reports that Nintendo is planning to even pull physical stock from its Tokyo stores. The video game giant could pull a similar move worldwide, making the game basically impossible to find anywhere but on the resale market.

It’s a great shame Nintendo is making this frankly rather baffling move as well because the collection is a great way to revisit some of the best 3D-platforming games ever made. It includes Switch ports of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, with updated visuals and tweaked controls to fit the handheld home console hybrid.

If you’ve never played these games before, or are after a jolt of childhood nostalgia, then we can’t recommend Super Mario 3D All-Stars enough. Just Mario Galaxy alone is worth the price of admission.

With the games time on store shelves rapidly coming to an end we suggest you take advantage of this deal now before you have to fork over double the amount in a few months once it's become a collector’s item.

Hopefully, the limited-time nature of Super Mario 3D All-Star doesn’t become a regular trend for Nintendo games in the future, although considering the company never seems to follow the herd we won’t be surprised to see them do something equally abnormal with future releases.