Suns vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

Suns vs Lakers start time, channel The Suns vs Lakers live stream will begin Thursday, May 27th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Suns vs Lakers live stream has L.A. coming off their Game 2 win as the series shifts to the Staples Center. Devin Booker and the Suns will look to stop any momentum gained by LeBron and company in this NBA playoffs live stream.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis is the main reason this series is heading into Los Angeles tied at a game apiece. The 8-year center came alive with 34 points in Game 2 to lead all scorers.

This coming after a modest 13-point performance in the series opener. After the win, Davis called Game 2 a “must win” for the Lakers. Davis’ mindset was evident in the final two minutes of the game when he netted nine points to help ice the game including a perfect six for six from the foul line. Davis shot 18 of 21 from the free throw line in the win. LeBron James scored 23 points in Game 2 with nine assists.

The Suns offense will look for more of their usual diversity in Game 3. Phoenix is coming off a game where just three scorers reached double digits. Odd for a team that averaged five such scorers throughout the regular season. Devin Booker led the way with 31 points for the Suns in Game 2, while Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers and Suns faced each other twice in Los Angeles during the regular season. They split those games with the winner taking their game by 10 or more points. The Lakers were without Anthony Davis due to injury when the Suns won in L.A. back on March 2nd.

The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites in Game 3. The over/under is 210.5.

How to avoid Suns vs Lakers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Suns vs Lakers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Suns vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Lakers airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Suns vs Lakers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports and the ability to stay up late. The Suns vs Lakers live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Suns vs Lakers live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.