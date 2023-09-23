Steelers vs Raiders live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football week 3 online

The Steelers vs Raiders live stream features two teams that are struggling to find a rhythm in the early goings of the season. Both enter this match up at 1-1 and hope this NFL live stream will jump start a long run of success.

Steelers vs Raiders channel, start time The Steelers vs Raiders live stream airs, Sunday, Sept. 24.

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV

The Steelers are on a short week after their 26-22 win Monday night against the Browns. In that victory their defense set the tone coming up with two touchdowns.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith started things off when he hauled in a tipped pass from Dashaun Watson and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Then in the fourth quarter, with the Steelers trailing 22-19 T.J. Watt scooped up a Watson fumble, forced by Highsmith and took that to the house for the winning score.

While the defense had a statement game last week, Pittsburgh’s offense is still waiting to break out. Running back Najee Harris is not off to a great start, leading a Steeler run game ranked second worst in the NFL while second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett has posted the fourth-worst passer rating in the league.

After squeaking out a 17-16 win over the Broncos in week one, the Raiders are now looking to rebound from a 38-10 drubbing by the Bills last week in Buffalo. The Las Vegas defense struggled mightily against Josh Allen and the Bills passing attack allowing Allen to post a 124 passer rating.

Like the Steelers, the Raiders are trying to get their offense going. Running back Josh Jacob ran for negative yardage, losing two yards on 9 carries against the Bills while quarterback Jimmy Garappolo

These teams enter this matchup with the same record (1-1) and similar in many other categories. Offensively the Steelers are ranked 31st in the NFL while the Raiders are 30th. Defensively, the Steelers are ranked 23rd in points allowed, with the Raiders ranked 25th.

Draft Kings also sees these teams as close. They have the Raiders as just 2.5-point home favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is set at 43.

How to watch Steelers vs Raiders live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Steelers vs Raiders the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Steelers vs Raiders live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Steelers vs Raiders live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 24.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Steelers vs Raiders live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Steelers vs Raiders.

How to watch Steelers vs Raiders live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Steelers vs Raiders on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Steelers vs Raiders live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Monday at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Steelers vs Raiders live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Steelers vs Raiders live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.