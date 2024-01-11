Steelers vs Bills live stream: How to watch the NFL Wild Card Weekend game online, start time and odds

Wild Card Weekend is finally here and one of the biggest games is this Steelers vs Bills live stream. In this game, we get a chance to see which of the lower-seeded teams can ultimately win on a big stage — and take on some powerhouses next week. It’s anyone’s guess who will advance in the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills in this NFL live stream.

Steelers vs Bills channel, start time The Steelers vs Bills live stream airs on Sunday, January 14

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 14)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

If you’ve been following the NFL season this year, you know that both the Steelers and Bills faced their fair share of headwinds. At the start of the season, many believed Buffalo could be among the top teams in the AFC, thanks to Josh Allen and his powerhouse offense. But as the season wore on, things started to slip and it wasn’t immediately clear that the Bills would have what it would take to make the playoffs.

The Steelers, meanwhile, faced doubts throughout the season about their ability to make the playoffs. The team played generally well (it made the playoffs, after all), but wasn’t always looking like a top-tier contender. But if we know anything about Coach Mike Tomlin, it’s that he knows how to energize a team and help it win. And this year, like so many years prior, Tomlin has once again led his Steelers team to the playoffs.

Still, many football fans think the Bills will just be too much for the Steelers when they face off this weekend. Josh Allen is a key player in this game that will factor heavily into the Steelers’ ability to keep up. And it’ll ultimately be up to T.J. Watt and the rest of the Steelers defense to see if they can beat what is a highly favored Bills team.

But just because experts say the Bills should win, it doesn’t mean it’ll happen. And in these teams’ last five matchups, the Steelers have won three. There’s a chance the Steelers may just have the Bills number.

DraftKings has the Bills as 9.5-point home favorites, with the over/under set at 35.5 points. So don't expect a high-scoring affair in New York.

How to watch Steelers vs Bills from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Steelers the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Bills vs Steelers live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Bills-Steelers game will be broadcast on CBS, which you can get for free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Bills vs Steelers live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is broadcasting the Bills-Steelers game. Chances are, it is.

How to watch Bills vs Steelers live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Steelers vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Steelers vs Bills live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bills vs Steelers live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Steelers vs Bills live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Steelers vs Bills is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Bills vs Steelers live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Steelers vs Bills live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.