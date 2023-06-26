Sony WF-1000XM5 price leak makes the AirPods Pro 2 look cheap

While Sony has still yet to announce its latest flagship true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5, signs for them are popping up everywhere.

The latest of these precursors came this week when a German journalist from WinFuture tweeted their European launch price of 319.99 Euros. That would put the Sony WF-1000XM5 at around $319 in the US and £287 in the UK.

Sony wants 319,99 Euros for the new WF-1000XM5s. Seems a bit steep.June 24, 2023 See more

Because Sony has yet to announce the earbuds officially, we can’t confirm the pricing details with them. That said, the pricing feels fitting given that the Sony WF-1000XM4 launched at $279 / €279 / £199 and prices for just about everything have risen in the last few years.

Sony should be careful, however. The Apple AirPods Pro 2, the biggest name right now in true wireless earbuds, can be found at Amazon for $199 (link to Amazon), so Sony will have to prove to customers that it's worth paying extra for its 'buds.

Rumors abound for Sony's new noise-canceling earbuds

As for what will justify the higher price tag, rumors suggest the Sony WF-1000XM5 will offer better active noise cancelation, improved sound quality, and stronger special features, some of which have been corroborated by an FCC filing for the earbuds.

Of all the potential special features, the most interesting ones look like the faster charging and longer battery life, as well as the more contoured shape of the stems that could fit in your ears with less discomfort.

It seems likely at this point that the earbuds exist based on all the evidence we’ve gathered so far, we just don’t know when Sony will choose to announce them.

Need a pair of great noise-canceling earbuds right now? Check out the Sony WF-1000XM4, the last generation of Sony’s flagship earbuds, that can be found for $198 at Amazon (around $80 off) ahead of Amazon Prime day .