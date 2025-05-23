Forget Sony WH100XM6 — these excellent over-ear headphones are now available to pre-order in the US

If you're looking for the best pair of over-ear headphones you can buy right now, there's a strong argument that the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 is it. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our recent review and we can't get enough of these headphones right now.

Following their release in the U.K. and Europe, Bowers & Wilkins has just confirmed these headphones are now available to pre-order in the U.S.

That wasn't always a given; B&W said it was weighing up options as to whether it would launch the headphones in the U.S., and there was always a question of how much they’d cost due to the ongoing uncertainty around tariffs.

But you can order them right now for $449 at Amazon, with shipping slated for June 11 — the day after their formal release. And since Sony just confirmed it was bumping the U.S. price of the WH-1000XM6 to the same price, we'd recommend opting for the Px7 S3s.

Shipping June 11! Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3: $499 at Amazon The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are one of the best pairs of over-ear headphones you can buy right now thanks to supreme sound quality, awesome comfort and a great battery life. In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review, we called these Editor's Choice 'phones the best sounding headphones for the price with impeccable build quality.

What do you need to know about the B&W Px7 S3? Well, our audio editor thinks they're an excellent alternative to Sony and Bose with better sound, a more comfortable fit, and better build than both.

The headphones have been redesigned from the previous iteration of the Px7s, to make them two ounces lighter. The padded headband and plush memory foam of the earcups mean you can wear these all day without noticing and, well, they've got tactile physical buttons for controlling volume and playback.

Although it's likely you'll use these wirelessly, you can plug them in with a USB-C cable for hi-res listening at 24-bit 96kHz. The only thing to note is that you won't be able to use wired listening if the battery is dead.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall though, at a time when many companies are either hiking prices or withholding U.S. product launches entirely, it's great to see these excellent British headphones are going to make their way across the pond after all — and at a good price to boot.