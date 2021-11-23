Trending

Sony Direct PS5 restock now live — how to get your console

By ,

Sony Direct returns with another PS5 restock

PS5 restock logo on a blue background, next to a PS5 console
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

PS5 restock is back at Sony Direct with a console drop that's open to anyone. You can for a virtual queue to get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. While these aren't Black Friday deals per se, it's an excellent opportunity to (possibly) score a console for the holiday season. 

Sony Direct PS5 restock

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct
The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

View Deal
PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct
The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. 

View Deal

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're in the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have a message telling you it will be "more than an hour." If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may end up with a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes). 

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. This is a simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot and usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line. 

Sony Direct PS5 restock

(Image credit: Future)

PS5 restock tracker — retailers to check

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.