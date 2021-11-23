Sony Direct PS5 restock now live — how to get your console

PS5 restock is back at Sony Direct with a console drop that's open to anyone. You can for a virtual queue to get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. While these aren't Black Friday deals per se, it's an excellent opportunity to (possibly) score a console for the holiday season.

Sony Direct PS5 restock

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.



PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're in the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have a message telling you it will be "more than an hour." If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may end up with a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. This is a simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot and usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.

