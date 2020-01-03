Killer Dell XPS 13 deal slashes $350 off our favorite laptop

Dell is ushering in the New Year by taking up to $350 off its Comet Lake CPU-powered XPS 13 ultraportables.

As part of the sale, you can get the 256GB model Dell XPS 13 (7390) for $1,099.99 direct from Dell. Traditionally priced at $1,199.99, that's a generous $100 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this excellent laptop. It's also one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Dell XPS 13 (7390) Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Dell

The new Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Dell currently has this laptop on sale for $1,099.99 which is $100 off its normal price. It packs a 13.3" 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The XPS 13 on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. (Other XPS 13 configurations are also on sale from $50 to $350 off).

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we were impressed by its slim, attractive chassis, and comfortable keyboard. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it the Editor's Choice award.

When it comes to design, the Dell XPS 13 looks good anywhere it goes. The laptop’s lid and undercarriage are made of aluminum-colored Platinum Silver. Outside of the glossy Dell emblem etched into the center of the lid, there's no other decoration to be found (not like it needs it).

At 2.7 pounds, the XPS 13 fits in just about any backpack, messenger bag, and even some purses. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Stealth, the HP Spectre x360 and even Apple's MacBook Air.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 accommodates a multitude of peripherals. It packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports with power delivery, DisplayPort, USB-C 3.1, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.

For such a slim laptop, the XPS 13 packs a great well-paced, island-style backlit keyboard with large keys. Battery-wise, you can expect it to last at least 10 hours on a full charge for your daily computing.

Simply put, the wildly popular XPS 13 is a great all around laptop that remains the best machine for the money.