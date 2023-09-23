Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Blades will have a tough battle against Barcodes under the lights of Bramall Lane on Sunday. It's been a less than ideal start for both clubs in the league so far but a win here would significantly change their pictures. The Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream promises a fascinating cat and mouse affair — and it's easy to watch from anywhere using a VPN.

Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream takes place Sunday (Sep. 24).

► Time: Time: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 a.m. AEST (Sep. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sheffield Utd will be desperate for their first win of the season after taking just one point in their first five matches and will consider themselves unlucky after a 2-1 defeat to Spurs last weekend. After going one up from a well-placed Gustavo Hamer strike, they defended with their lives up until added time when Tottenham took the points with latest comeback win goals that the Premier League has ever seen – a 98th minute leveller from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski winner in the 101st.

After a tough run of games Newcastle began to deliver on the promise they showed last season when they faced Brentford at home last Saturday. Eddie Howe's team came under early pressure and were fortunate to not concede in the first half but grew in confidence and, after VAR had ruled out one of his efforts, in-form striker Calum Wilson thumped home a penalty into the top corner to get an extremely important three points for The Magpies. Can they build on that momentum against the Blades?

All the information you need to get a Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream is just below. And if you want to watch any other games this weekend, or across the season, our general guide to watch Premier League live streams is the place to look.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the NBC website, Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. The USA Network is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA Network.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League stations.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.