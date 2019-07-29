Samsung Just Accidentally Leaked the Galaxy Note 10+

We already expect to see the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone next month, but Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the oft-rumored Galaxy Note 10+. Now we know with some confidence that a "+" model of the flagship device will be unveiled thanks to what appears to be an unfortunate slipup.

As TechRadar notes, support pages for Samsung Romania, Samsung Slovakia and other regions, included information about the "Galaxy Note 10+." First spotted by Phone Arena and leaker Roland Quandt, the pages were removed shortly after being published seemingly by accident.

Luckily, some key details were documented before the support pages went down. According to Phone Arena, the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in two models with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. And the phones will, unsurprisingly, run the latest Android 9 Pie and come in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura White color variants.

Of course, we can't be sure about these details until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Note 10+ next month. However, those who were hoping for an even larger device have something to look forward to.