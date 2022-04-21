Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 reportedly heading toward much bigger launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be available in much bigger numbers than their predecessors, according to an analyst report. And when the next Galaxy Z Fold does arrive, a leaker claims it will feature a more compact design.

Let's start with the tweet from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, which claims that Samsung will produce double the Z Fold 4/Z Flip 4 units in July compared to what it made for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 last year. If production stays steady from this rate, this year could feature the biggest launch Samsung's had for its foldables in terms of units sold.

Samsung's Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phone production for July are more than double what it was for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Pointing to a very strong launch. Might see a price cut.April 20, 2022 See more

That's assuming people want to buy Samsung's foldables, of course. And they may want to more than previously, as Young also claims that Samsung might cut the price of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

This is something the Z Fold desperately needs. Even after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 saw a price reduction, it still cost $1,799. The Z Flip 3's $999 price is more reasonable, but lowering its price would also make sense given that beyond the folding ability, the Galaxy Z models don't have the cameras or the battery life of Samsung's Galaxy S lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: smaller and lighter design

That's not the only speculation surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Leaker Ice Universe has claimed that the foldable will be smaller and lighter, and feature a narrower display bezel when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. That phone increased in weight, height and thickness compared to the already bulky Galaxy Z Fold 2, so moving back in the other direction seems like a good call.

The size change of Galaxy Z fold4 exceeded my expectation, It becomes smaller and lighter. Bezel narrowerApril 20, 2022 See more

However, making the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smaller could cut both ways. While it might make the Fold easier to handle and keep in small pockets or bags, it could make the narrow front display even less pleasant to use. Samsung might also have to opt for smaller battery to fit the more compact design, which could impact battery life.

We won't know for certain until launch day, though. That's probably coming in late summer/early fall Samsung's now-established foldable launch window, when we'll also see if the Z Fold 4 gets a 108MP main camera and its S Pen remains a separate accessory as rumored.