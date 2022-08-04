Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks tip display and charging upgrades — plus pricing

A fresh round of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks has given us big clues about the foldable's features and pricing, plus the suggestion of a possible name change.

The majority of these come from leaker Ahmed Qwaider (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)), who provides a new set of renders (see above) of the rumored foldable, as well as claims of upgrades.

⭕️Exclusive infoGalaxy Z Fold4 performance improved with @Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processorCPU 15%GPU 59%NPU 68%Battery can be charged in half an hour to 50% at a charging speed of 25w with 4400mAhScreen refresh rate 120Hz with 1000nitslayer of protection Victus+ on Front&back pic.twitter.com/MItVuvA9BpAugust 3, 2022 See more

First off, the Z Fold 4 will apparently have 25W charging according to Qwaider, which is the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the Z Fold 4 will allegedly be capable of filling its battery to 50% in half an hour when using a compatible 25W charger, which is slightly quicker than the 47% the Z Fold 3 could manage in the same time. That's decently fast, although it would be better if the Z Fold 4 could support the 45W charger Samsung offers for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8. Either way, going by previous Samsung phone launches, there's unlikely to be a charger included in the box.

Qwaider also talks about the power of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the chipset that will allegedly power the Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. This chip will apparently provide a 15% CPU boost (presumably compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3's Snapdragon 888 chip), and a much larger 59% and 68% increase in GPU and NPU power, respectively.

As with the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 will offer a 120Hz display refresh rate, Qwaider says. He also claims that the phone's screen will be capable of hitting 1,000 nits of brightness. If true, that would crush the Z Fold 3's brightness, which we only measured as reaching 422 nits in our own testing.

The last interesting thing to take from Qwaider's tweet is his claim there will be Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and back of the Z Fold 4. The Z Fold 3 already used Gorilla Glass Victus, but moving to the newer Plus version, also found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, would help keep the phone, and particularly its front cover display, in good shape for longer.

Possible pricing

Another interesting set of Samsung leaks came today in the form of French pricing for the rumored new devices from veteran tipster OnLeaks (opens in new tab).

Someone just sent me this (EU/FR) #FutureSquad- #GalaxyZFold4 256GB: €1799 / 512GB: €1919- #GalaxyZFlip4 128GB: €1109 / 256GB: €1169- #GalaxyWatch5 40mm BT: €299 / 4G: €349 - #GalaxyWatch5 44mm BT: €329 / 4G: €379- #GalaxyWatch5Pro 45mm BT: €469 / 4G: €499 pic.twitter.com/hF4IW42z8CAugust 3, 2022 See more

According to OnLeaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will start at €1,799, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at €1,109. We can't say what that would make the price in the U.S. or U.K., due to regional differences in taxes and so on, but looking at the price of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in France right now, you could expect the Fold 4 to be unchanged in this regard, while the Flip 4 would get a €50 increase. This would fit with previous pricing leaks which tipped exactly that situation.

OnLeaks also gives the prices for the rumored 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 models and the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The regular watches would be in line for a price increase based on these figures, with the 40mm model going up by €30, the 44mm by €20, and the Pro costing €70/€100 more than the previous most-expensive model, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, depending on the size you compare it against.

A new name?

Elsewhere in the Z Fold 4 rumor mill, there's a suggestion that Samsung could ditch the 'Z' part of the name. This comes from leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab), and is apparently happening due to the letter Z gaining an unfortunate link with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Russian soldiers printing the symbol on their gear and vehicles.

Samsung has already dropped the Z from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in certain markets, but it hasn't done so in the U.S. or U.K. This could mean the new name will again only be found in a limited number of countries, but equally, having the same name for a device across the world makes a lot of sense.

Samsung's holding a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, and it seems like the obvious place to debut the new foldables. Get the very latest on all these devices in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumor hubs, and check out our full Samsung Unpacked August event preview for info about everything expected at the launch.