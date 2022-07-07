Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro just leaked — see them from every angle

We just got our first glimpse of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches could look like. 3D renders of both devices supposedly reveal Samsung's upcoming smartwatches from every angle.

The renders, shared by tipster Evan Blass and 91Mobiles, (opens in new tab) tell us what design changes may be planned for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 follow-up. It appears the watches follow a similar design language to last year — slim cases, simple side buttons and seamless watch-to-band transition.

But alas, it's looking like the physical rotating bezel is being retired. Not even the Pro model, which would logically replace the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, dons the navigational mechanism that has amassed many fans since the original Samsung Galaxy Watch launch.

The biggest difference between Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the latter's protruding bezel. The movable, elevated material don't make for a great workout watch, but it makes for perhaps the best smartwatch with a traditional timepiece design.

We heard an earlier rumor about the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup ditching the rotating bezel, but seeing the bezel-less watches come to life in these renders makes it seem real. Of course, these renders are just that, though we recall Blass and 91Mobiles have good track records with Galaxy Watch leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Without a physical bezel to differentiate the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, we looked more closely for contrast in the renders.

It seems the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro chassis is lifted up from the display, with a display bezel that curves down to connect the screen to the elevated edge. This lines up with rumors than the Watch 5 Pro would be an ultra-durable watch, or even one of the best sports watches that can survive the rugged nature of outdoor adventures.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/91Mobiles)

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only come in a 45mm size, according to the renders. It’ll be offered in black or gray titanium, and in both LTE or GPS-only configurations.

As for the standard Galaxy Watch 5, well, it looks very familiar. It's practically a clone of the standard Galaxy Watch 4, with a sporty-yet-simple design. It will reportedly come in at least two case sizes (allegedly 44mm and either 42mm or 40mm,) and a variety of colors. We have a guide to the all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 changes if you want to learn more.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/91Mobiles)

Both watches are expected to get faster charging, while still being Wear OS 3 smartwatches layered by Samsung's One UI skin. Though the next-generation Galaxy Watches will have a new rival in the Google Pixel Watch, they'll likely become the best Samsung watches on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 release date and price are just speculation at this point, but an August launch seems likely while a Galaxy Watch 5 price rumor suggests the lineup could cost more than last year.

We're anticipating the aforementioned Samsung Unpacked event in August will feature the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.