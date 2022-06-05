Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 just tipped for major design upgrade

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 should both be arriving in the next few months, and Samsung is apparently tackling one of the key aesthetic weak spots of foldables with the next generation.

According to the usually reliable leaker Ice Universe — who recently revealed the “100% accurate” Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs — both foldables will feature a crease in the screen along the folding line that’s much less noticeable than previously.

“The crease of the Flip4 is much shallower than that of the Flip3, and I think most people will be satisfied,” the leaker tweeted (opens in new tab).

"The crease of the Flip4 is much shallower than that of the Flip3, and I think most people will be satisfied."

The leaker was slightly less effusive about the state of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s crease, possibly due to the tablet sized dimensions of the folding panel. “The crease of Galaxy Z Fold4 looks slightly better than Fold3, but you can still see the crease,” Ice Universe tweeted (opens in new tab). “The screen looks smoother.”

Notably this isn’t the only area in which the foldables have improved, and Ice Universe says that the hinge has been shrunk in both handsets. On the Z Flip 4, that’s visible from protective cases which show exactly how narrow the hinge mechanism has become:

And here’s a mockup from the leaker of the Z Fold 4 alongside its predecessor. If it proves to be accurate, that’s quite a reduction in how far the hinge sticks out.

Don't believe the claims that Fold4 and Fold3 are very similar.The Fold4 design has changed a lot, especially the hinge.

Samsung's new foldables: Steady improvements

When Samsung launched its first foldables back in 2019, there were two problems that needed fixing: the pricing and the general elegance of the product. Samsung has tackled issues both head on with year-on-year price cuts and designs that have improved with each iteration.

It also doesn’t hurt that the purported specs for both are about as good as the best Android phones get. For the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, we’ve heard that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor will be paired with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage.

We’re apparently getting a new, larger 3,700mAh battery and a slightly larger 2.1-inch external screen, alongside the 6.7-inch, 120Hz main panel. Despite these improvements, it’ll apparently weigh just 8.9 ounces (254 grams). By comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs 8.5 ounces and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is 8.08 ounces, so Samsung is not that far off from mainstream phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will be the lightest Fold phone this year at only 254 g. (258g and 260g are not accurate)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will apparently offer an even better experience, with 12GB RAM, 256/512GB of internal storage and a 4,400mAh battery. Better still, the camera is reportedly getting a big upgrade, jumping to a 50MP main sensor, supported by a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

With Samsung reportedly planning another price cut, could this finally be the year that foldables go mainstream? Well, that depends on the size of the price cut that Samsung could have in mind.