Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 leak just tipped key specs

The next Samsung foldables' battery sizes just leaked, plus a new shape for the Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders based on a patent
(Image credit: Let's Go Digital)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be getting some welcome tweaks to its shape according to a new leak, with the same source also predicting a battery increase for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

That source is the often reliable Ice Universe on Twitter. Across two tweets, we've learned the alleged updated display aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the battery capacities for the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the latter of which the leaker is apparently "100%" on.

Let's address the Galaxy Z Fold 4 display rumor first. For the inner display, the ratio is apparently moving from 5:4 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to 6:5 on the Z Fold 4. It sounds like a subtle change, but that will make the screen quite a bit squarer than the current inner display.

The outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses a narrow 24.5:9 ratio. This will become a little better on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 according to Ice Universe, who says it'll have a 23:9 ratio instead. That isn't as big a difference as we'd like, but it would at least be an improvement on the phone's usability when folded up — right now, it's comically and awkwardly narrow in phone mode.

If we look back at an older leak comparing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the rumored Google Pixel Fold, the Google foldable could use a similarly shaped internal display but a smaller, wider outer display. That leaves the possibility that the Pixel Fold will be easier to use in phone mode, but that's all speculation right now.

As for the battery capacities rumor, 4,400 mAh in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would be no different from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This isn't surprising given the above tip suggests there won't be much of a size difference between the current and upcoming Z Folds, but we nonetheless hoped that Samsung would do more to give its flagship foldable a battery life boost, since it was one of our main complaints with the Z Fold 3.

Meanwhile on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, a 3,700 mAh battery would be a 400 mAh (about an 11% increase) over the 3,300 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 3, higher than a previously rumored 100 mAh bump.

The battery drain issue is even worse on the Galaxy Z Flip series than on the Galaxy Z Fold series, so hopefully the rumored combination of more capacity and a more efficient chip (possibly the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus) will help the Galaxy Z Flip 4's performance on our custom battery test. However, the rumored larger outer display may drain a bit more power and offset the capacity increase.

If Samsung keeps to its previous precedent, we should see the two new Galaxy Z phones arrive in August. That's not too far off, but make sure to check back with our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hubs regularly for the latest rumors before then.

