Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 alleged specs leak shows that bigger means better

Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2022 is said to be just around the corner, and while the Galaxy S22 will almost certainly be the star of the show, WinFuture believes we’ll also see the Galaxy Tab S8 family finally make its debut. And the site claims to have specifications for all three tablets, too.

If accurate, it appears that for Samsung bigger really does mean better. While all three tablets allegedly use Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and come with a bundled S Pen, the supporting specs steadily improve as you move up through the tablet’s screen sizes, with the giant 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra markedly better than the entry-level 11-inch Tab S8.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Starting from the least expensive, the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is said to feature 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage (expandable via microSD) and an 8,000mAh battery with dimensions of 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches. While the 2,560 x 1,600 panel promises to be 120Hz, on the entry-level tablet it’s an LCD display, in contrast to the AMOLED tech used in its larger siblings.

Speaking of larger, the Tab S8 Plus apparently increases the screen size to 12.7-inches with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,752. The wider frame allows for a bigger 10,090mAh battery, although the tablet is actually slightly thinner overall, with dimensions of 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.22 inches.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Despite the improved screen tech and larger battery capacity, these two tablets allegedly have plenty in common, with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM and storage options. They both also have the same camera array with a 12MP front-facing camera, and a dual system on the back comprising a 13MP primary lens and a 6MP ultra-wide sensor, according to the leak.

If you want more, then finally there’s the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and Samsung seems to be pulling out all the stops to make this a contender for best tablet of 2022. This 14.6-inch monster features a 2,960 x 1,848 120Hz AMOLED screen and a giant 11,200mAh battery. Despite this, it’s somehow the thinnest of the lot with dimensions of 12.9 x 8.2 x 0.21 inches.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Specs wise, it shares the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and microSD support, but ups the ante elsewhere with up to 16GB RAM and as much as 512GB of internal storage. While the rear camera setup is the same, it gains a second 12MP front-facing camera, presumably for enhanced facial recognition security. As previously documented, this means that the dreaded notch is here.

Notch aside, there is one other disadvantage of going Ultra: it’s quite a bit heavier. While the smaller models tip the scales at 17.9 ounces and 20 ounces respectively, the Tab S8 Ultra weighs a hefty 25.7 ounces (1.6 pounds).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Leaked specs Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display 10 inch LCD/2,560 x 1,600 12.7-inch AMOLED/2,800 x 1,752 14.6-inch AMOLED/2,960 x 1,848 RAM 8GB 8GB 16GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB 512GB Front camera 12MP 12MP Two 12MP Rear camera 13MP primary, 6MP ultra-wide 13MP primary, 6MP ultra-wide 13MP primary, 6MP ultra-wide Battery (mAh) 8,000 10,090 11,200 Size (inches) 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.22 12.9 x 8.2 x 0.21 Weight 17.9 20 25.7

On top of that, rumor has it that it’s going to be in extremely short supply, with no plans for restocks, so if you fancy one, you’re best advised to move quickly.

While WinFuture has an excellent track record of getting these things right, this is all just rumor for now. But if this is correct, then hopefully we’ll have all three tablets in for testing in a matter of weeks rather than months, with WinFuture predicting a February launch.