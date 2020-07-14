Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 real-world images reveal iPad Pro killer

Real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 have leaked for the first time, giving us our best look yet at Samsung's latest answer to the iPad Pro 2020.

The images of Samsung’s tablet popped up on the South Korean certification authorities’ website, as spotted by SamMobile, and give us the first proper look at the Galaxy Tab S7. And the tablet looks very much like the render leaks that were revealed last week by Evan Blass.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is predicted to come in two display sizes: 11 inches and 12.4 inches. The images on the certification site prove that’ll be the case. And while its difficult to tell, they also indicated how the S7 will have narrow display bezels, much like the iPad Pro it will need to take on in the tablet arena.

(Image credit: Safety Korea)

The photos also show there’s an AKG logo on the back of the tablet, which would suggest the Galaxy Tab S7 will come with AKG-calibrated speakers. And there’s what appears to be a magnetic strip that will likely be used to hold the S Pen stylus the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are expected to come with.

Unfortunately, the photos don’t reveal much more, such as the color options the Tab S7 could come in. Nor are there any mention of specs.

(Image credit: Safety Korea.)

But from the leaks so far, we have a pretty solid idea that both models of the Galaxy Tab S7 will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and storage measuring in at 128GB or 256GB. A microSD card reader is also expected, while the rear-camera array will have 13MP and 5MP cameras and the selfie camera will use an 8MP lens.

While the Galaxy Tab S7 will have narrow screen bezels, it could also have a 120Hz refresh-rate display, much like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Such a screen would equip the Galaxy Tab S7 to take on one of the best features if the iPad Pro, which has a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S7 is shaping up to be a compelling tablet. And we’re expecting it to be revealed August 5, which is when Samsung is set to take the covers off the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3 and other Galaxy devices.