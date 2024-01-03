Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders — here’s how you can save $50 right now

Even though we finally have an official date for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, the company is still mum on what will be announced. Based on the information shared by the company, we’ll presumably see the launch of the entire Galaxy S24 series.

While pricing on these upcoming Android phones are still up in the air, with some rumors hinting at price hikes, you can still save some money picking them up. Any savings is better than no savings at all, right? If you intend on being an early adopter, you can actually save $50 off in the form of a reserve credit with Samsung’s U.S. “Reserve” offer.

This limited time offer is valid from January 2 to January 16, which is interesting given that you’ll need to blindly take up this offer before the phones are officially revealed. If you’re already dead set on them, then here’s how you can get that $50 reserve credit. Best of all, you don’t have to put down any hard cash right now.

Galaxy S24 pre-order: No-commitment offer

(Image credit: Samsung)

This Samsung Unpacked discount is a no-commitment offer because you’re technically not placing a pre-order — but rather — you’re receiving a $50 reserve credit that can be redeemed once you place a pre-order on an upcoming Galaxy device. You simply need to point your web browser to Samsung.com, or direct yourself to the Shop Samsung App. From there, you need to provide your name and email address for the reservation credit.

There could also be additional credits for eligible students, military, first responders, and corporate partner employees by joining the Samsung Offer program.

Generous savings through trade-ins

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, $50 off any of the upcoming Galaxy S24 devices may not seem like a whole lot, but we anticipate the best savings coming in the form of trade-ins. Samsung has been pretty generous with its trade-in offers in the past, so we suspect that they’ll be sweetening the offers for the Galaxy S24.

You can usually get the most savings by trading in newer, top-of-the-line flagship phones — like last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. We’re talking about several hundreds of dollars off the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, to the point where you’d have to personally spend a couple hundred out of your pocket. Given how the Galaxy S24 lineup could cost $800 and upwards of $1,200, these trade-in offers will make it less of a financial burden.

Third party offers from wireless carriers

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

And finally, you also have to bear in mind the handful of offers we’ll undoubtedly get from third patties. Retailers like Best Buy and Target have frequently offered their own offers as well, which could come in the form of trade-in credits — or bundles that package in several accessories.

Additionally, you’ll also want to pay attention to the Galaxy S24 pre-order offers from traditional wireless carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. They usually follow the same offers as Samsung, but there could also be additional savings by agreeing to a wireless commitment (usually two or three years). Paired with whatever trade-in offer they’ll be offering, it’s quite possible that you could end up getting the Galaxy S24 for free.