Better than Black Friday! Buy a 5G phone at Verizon, get a free 65-inch 4K TV

As we inch closer to the holidays, retailers are starting to get more aggressive with their deals. Take for instance, this epic deal I've just spotted at Verizon.

For a limited time, when you buy an eligible 5G phone at Verizon you'll get a free Amazon 65-inch Omni 4K TV. That's one of the best Verizon phone deals I've seen and better than their Black Friday offer, which scored you a free smartwatch and tablet, but required that you open data plans for your newly acquired gadgets. This deal, on the other hand, doesn't require that you open additional data plans for your free TV.

Verizon sale: buy a 5G phone, get a free 65" 4K TV @ Verizon

Buy an eligible 5G phone at Verizon and you'll get a free Amazon 65-inch Omni 4K TV ($799 value). To get this deal, scroll to the middle of the page where it says "Choose a gift on us" and click on "Shop." You must buy your phone via an installment plan with an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate data plan. Eligible phones include the Google Pixel 8 family, iPhone 15 family, Galaxy A54, and more. Offer expires January 3, 2024.

The Amazon 65-inch Omni 4K TV is valued at $799 at Amazon. However, it's frequently on sale and you can get it today for $599. Even at its current sale price, it makes for an excellent freebie. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we called it a solid contender in Amazon's ecosystem.

