Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus looks very sleek in new press renders

You can tell we're getting close to the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch at Samsung Unpacked this February 1. the leaked renders are starting to fly fast and furious. Most recently, it was Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders — now we've got a good look at what the Galaxy S23 Plus might look like.

The Plus, of course, is expected to be the middle model in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. In addition to the 6.7-inch Plus, we're expecting a 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra. And while we've gotten plenty of looks at the latter two models — in addition to those S23 Ultra renders, we recently saw leaks of what look like official Samsung Galaxy S23 images — there hasn 't been much to go on for the Galaxy S23 Plus.

That's changed thanks to the same Dutch site, Nieuwe Mobiel (opens in new tab), that posted earlier S23 Ultra images. Now it's sharing purported images of the Galaxy S23 Plus in the same four colors — Mystic Lilac, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green and Phantom Black. In addition, we're seeing a similar design with the Galaxy S23 Plus that we spotted in the other renders, giving us a better idea of what to expect from this particular model.

Image 1 of 4 Phantom Black (Image credit: Nieuwe Mobiel)

Cotton Flower (Image credit: Nieuwe Mobiel) Botanic Green (Image credit: Nieuwe Mobiel) Mystic Lilac (Image credit: Nieuwe Mobiel)

Going by these leaked renders, the Plus model looks sleek. The renders show what the phone could look like from every angle and it looks pretty impressive.

The Galaxy S23 Plus would likely have the same metal frame and glass cover design as the other models. It also looks very similar to the base S23 model with a flat front and back and curved metal edges — although it is supposed to be larger, like the Ultra and slightly more expensive as well.

Overall, it doesn’t look like Samsung is going to be making a huge departure from the Galaxy S22 design language for its new phones. The only thing that starkly looks different is the camera placement on the back which uses individual lenses embedded in the phone's back glass, rather than a unified camera block containing all of three rear lenses. Since the renders show what the phone could look like from different angles, we can see that the camera lenses seem to stick out of the body slightly.

(Image credit: Nieuwe Mobiel)

Leaker Evan Blass has also tweeted (opens in new tab) leaked images of all three Samsung Galaxy S23 models. These are high res renders without any watermark and show us the same design and similar colors of all three models.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Blass has also shared a composite image of all the models’ rumored displays.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

In this, the S23 Ultra looks slightly more block-ish and larger compared to the other models. The other two displays appear nearly identical, while the S23 Plus is supposed to be bigger than the base S23 phone. This serves as a good reminder to take all renders and leaks with a slight pinch of salt.

Samsung’s flagship phones are all expected to come with a 120Hz display, new 12MP selfie cameras , new camera modes , a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and faster RAM . The Galaxy S23 Ultra could get an additional boost, thanks to a rumored 200MP camera.

We'll find out for certain how close these renders are to the real thing in less than three weeks when Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event gets underway.