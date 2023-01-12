Samsung Galaxy S23 biggest camera upgrades leaked — here is what's new

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup just got even more exciting with reports and promotional videos potentially revealing multiple new camera features to come. While they won’t be getting the rumored 200MP camera of the S23 Ultra, these new modes and settings could be coming to less pricey models as well.

According to SamMobile some of the biggest new features such as the option to shoot hyper-lapse video of the sky will be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra but there could be big changes for the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus as well.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped for hyper-lapse video of the night sky but all three S23 models could get a Pro mode for the front cameras.

The front-facing camera of the entire S23 range is believed to be getting a Pro mode to match the rear camera and let users make the most of your shots with more presets and options to get a perfect selfie. All S23 models should also be in line to receive another upgrade: the ability to save photos in the RAW format at 50MP rather than the previous 12MP limit.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

What's a bit less clear is what some leaked promotional videos mean for the S23 lineup. Highlighting the S23’s camera, these videos tout the “stunning night photos” and “wow-worthy resolution” of the S23 Ultra. What has piqued our attention is that the graphics used in the videos feature three cameras (like the standard Galaxy S22 ) and not the four found on the S22 Ultra . This could hint that an improved night mode and resolution might be on their way to all the S23 options and not just the Ultra flagship.

If all of these mooted significant features were to find their way to Samsung’s S23 lineup, it could be a worthy reason for Galaxy S22 owners to consider upgrading, especially if they don’t have to fork over a premium for the Ultra model. Users should also keep an eye out for some of these features coming to older models via software updates in time.

To keep up with all the news, follow our Samsung Galaxy S23 hub for all the latest rumors and our Galaxy S23 Ultra page.