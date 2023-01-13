Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 'real' renders just leaked ahead of February 1 launch

You can already preorder a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event on February 1. But, to a degree, you’re going in blind since Samsung has yet to unveil any official images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra .

Well, luckily, we may have gotten a sneak peek at exactly what the S23 Ultra will look like. Ice Universe tweeted (opens in new tab) out “real” renders created by Dutch site Nieuwe Mobiel and they look pretty good.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ice Universe via Nieuwe Mobiel/Twitter) (Image credit: Ice Universe via Nieuwe Mobiel/Twitter) (Image credit: Ice Universe via Nieuwe Mobiel/Twitter) (Image credit: Ice Universe via Nieuwe Mobiel/Twitter)

Okay, so they look essentially the same as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , but that’s okay. While there have been previously leaked renders that showed noticeable shifts such as a flat screen rather than the slightly curved screen on the current S22 Ultra, this one seems to suggest that if it isn’t broken Samsung isn’t fixing it.

There are still some rumored design shifts that could come to fruition, such as a slightly longer and wider footprint than the S22 Ultra or larger bezels, but it's impossible to confirm these claims through these renders. Same for the larger camera lenses and lowered power and volume buttons. These could still be true but without a side-by-side comparison of the two phones, it's impossible to be sure.

(Image credit: WinFuture/Roland Quandt)

The one thing we can see for sure is the four new colorways for the Samsung Galaxy S23 UItra. and they seem to match the colors we saw in the leaked official Samsung Galaxy S23 renders the other day. Those leaked renders came from Roland Quandt at WinFuture (opens in new tab) and they show off the base-level S23 in Mystic Lilac, Cotton Flower (a gold/white colorway), Botanic Green and Phantom Black.

While the Ice Universe renders don’t have color names attached to them, they appear to be the same four colors, seemingly confirming what the new phones will look like.

If you’re already sold on the latest Samsung phones, make sure to head over to our S23 preorder guide so you can register today and get a $100 credit towards your new phone. If you’re not sold yet, keep following along with our coverage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors.