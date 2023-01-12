Samsung Galaxy S23 official renders just leaked along with a slew of upgrades

Our best look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 yet has just arrived in the form of alleged official, Samsung-made renders from Roland Quandt at WinFuture (opens in new tab).

The biggest thing we can see from these renders are all the rumored Galaxy S23 colors, at least those for the base model. Those are from left to right Mystic Lilac, Cotton Flower (a gold/white colorway), Botanic Green and Phantom Black.

(Image credit: WinFuture/Roland Quandt)

With a flat front and back and curved metal edges, the design is not that different from the Galaxy S22 series, aside from the new camera layout which uses individual lenses embedded in the phone's back glass, rather than a unified camera block containing them all.

(Image credit: WinFuture/Roland Quandt)

Going by other renders and dummy models we've seen of these phones, the Galaxy S23 Plus should look exactly like the Galaxy S23, only with a larger 6.6-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch one.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra model, on the other hand, should be larger again at 6.8 inches, and have squared-off corners, curved display edges, an extra rear camera sensor and space for an S Pen stylus on the bottom edge to set it apart.

(Image credit: WinFuture/Roland Quandt)

More Galaxy S23 upgrades leaked

Regular and reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe has made some more Galaxy S23 claims, this time about new and improved features on the Galaxy S23 Ultra model.

Apparently we should expect a boost in speaker quality on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, particularly for bass tones. There will also apparently be an improved microphone for capturing sound.

Galaxy S23 Ultra noteworthy details have been improved: 1. Speaker sound quality, especially bass, has been improved; 2. Focus problem is no longer a problem; 3.Excellent anti-shake 4. Excellent microphone. #GalaxyS23Ultra Click here.：https://t.co/vzobMRR522January 12, 2023 See more

For the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera, a non-specific "focus problem" has been fixed. The anti-shake on the phone is also apparently very good, which should mean more stable images and video when recording on the S23 Ultra.

It's just under three weeks until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, which is heavily implied to be the time and place where the Galaxy S23 series will be revealed.

We should see a nice collection of upgrades for all models in the form of new 12MP selfie cameras and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, plus new camera modes and faster RAM, if the rumors are to be believed.