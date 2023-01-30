Samsung Galaxy S23 could also come in these exclusive colors

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra are tipped to get two more color options each beyond the choices we already knew about, according to Twitter leaker Dohyun Kim (opens in new tab) (citing Thai Android news site droidsans (opens in new tab).)

Those colors will be Light Blue and Light Green for the regular and Plus models; and Gray and Red for the Ultra model. Kim included images for reference with the tweet, but clarifies in the comments (opens in new tab) that these are likely unofficial fan-made renders, even if the colors are accurate.

https://t.co/URYNj3hbmK exclusive colors for Galaxy S23 and S23+ are Light Blue and Light Green. For Galaxy S23 Ultra, Gray and Red are exclusive. pic.twitter.com/VHlksmsxmtJanuary 29, 2023

Samsung offers bonus colors for buyers purchasing their flagship phones directly from its online store, so it stands to reason that it would offer this for the Galaxy S23 series too. It's a nice incentive for buying through Samsung rather than a carrier or third-party retailer, as is Samsung's current Galaxy S23 preorders bonus of up to $100 credit if you reserve your order pre-launch.

The regular Galaxy S23 colors are apparently going to be black, white, green and lilac, for all three models. That's already a decent selection, but having another four colors to pick from is good if none of the standard options speak to you, or you really want to ensure your phone stands out from all the other Galaxy S23 models around.

As we have seen in previously leaked renders, the design of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus is now looks in line with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three phones draw inspiration from the Galaxy S22 Ultra with their individual camera bumps, rather than older Samsung phones which collected all the cameras together in a single unit.

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place in just two days, and should be the day we see the Galaxy S23 series debut. If you're watching the event live, keep an eye out for rumored features like the Ultra's 200MP main camera, custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and new 12MP selfie cameras. Otherwise, check back here with TG for all the latest on these new phones as they're announced.