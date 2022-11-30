Samsung Galaxy S23 colors — rumored options for Samsung’s next phones

Color options always generate a lot of interest ahead of a major smartphone launch, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors figure to generate just as much chatter. After all, a phone's colors are usually the first thing you see when you whip out your phone, and the color you pick ultimately says a lot about your own personal style.

So what color choices will the Galaxy S23 offer when that phone arrives next year? We're already getting an early idea.

With an early February release date looking more likely for the Galaxy S23 lineup, we're already getting a pretty clear picture of what Samsung has planned for its upcoming flagships. We're looking at potentially three new models, with the biggest changes apparently slated for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As for Galaxy S23 colors, we've heard at least one initial rumor from a fairly dependable source. And we expect further details about color options to emerge the closer we get to that rumored February launch date.

Here's a look at Galaxy S23 color rumors, and what past Galaxy S models can tell us about Samsung's plans.

Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: Rumored options

There's been one primary rumor about Galaxy S23 colors, but it comes from a dependable source. Ross Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and, in that role, enjoys some insight into the supply chain for phone makers. Back in October, Young tweeted (opens in new tab) that the Galaxy S23 series would come in black, beige, green and light pink.

If true, that's a slight departure from what Samsung has done in the past with its flagship phones. Typically, while there are a few colors that are consistent across the Galaxy S lineup, Samsung also offers a color or two that's unique to a particular model — especially in the case of the Ultra. In recent years, Samsung has also offered exclusive colors for phones that you order directly from the company.

Young's tweet would seem to imply that the black, beige, green and light pink options will be consistent across the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra models, though it's possible that some colors could be intended for one phone and not the others. It's also possible that there are other colors that have yet to emerge and that black, beige, green and light pink will simply be the base color options.

The black, beige, green and light pink color scheme has gotten some backing from another source. Leaker Roland Quandt tweeted (opens in new tab) that the S Pen for the Galaxy S23 Ultra would come in those four colors, seeming confirming that those will be the options for the phone as well.

Wondering what the beige hue might look like? Quandt can help you there, took with a leaked render of a Galaxy S23 accessory — specifically, a 37Wh/1000mAh power bank that shares the same beige color tipped for the S23 models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: What Samsung's done in the past

Good luck in finding any sort of clues about Galaxy S23 color plans by looking at recent Galaxy S models. There doesn't appear to be any rhyme or reason to Samsung's color choices over the years or even how many colors each model gets.

Nevertheless, we've gathered up the different color options for the previous three Samsung flagship phone families, from the Galaxy S20 to the Galaxy S22. And you can see some vague consistency to what Samsung offers every year. (In the below chart, we've bolded color options that are exclusive to Samsung.com.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Standard Galaxy S Galaxy S Plus Galaxy S Ultra S22 Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Burgundy, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red S21 Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Gray Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom Red, Phantom Gold Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Navy, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Brown S20 Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray

You can usually expect anywhere from three to five color choices for the base Galaxy S phone. The Galaxy S22 was at the high end of that range, offering users a choice between Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold and Bora Purple.

The Plus model occasionally matches the color options for standard Galaxy S — the Galaxy S22 Plus certainly did, lacking only the Bora Purple option offered with the Galaxy S22. Then again, the Galaxy S21 Plus seemingly went in a completely different direction from the standard S21, offering Phantom Black, Silver and Red while the S21 came in pink, white and gray; both phones feature a Phantom Violet option.

Color options have evolved for the Ultra model over the years. For the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung played it pretty safe, offering just Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray options. It stuck with black and silver for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, though some Samsung-exclusive color options let you choose between Phantom Navy, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Brown.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra in its multicolored glory (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra featured the most color options — four, without including three additional Samsung exclusive. And Samsung seemed to get over its belief that its most expensive phone could only come in black or silver, as it added green and burgundy options to the S22 Ultra mix.

What does this tell us about Galaxy S23 color plans? Expect the unexpected, we'd guess.

Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: What we expect

Considering the source for the lone Galaxy S23 colors rumor and the fact that supporting evidence is starting to emerge to back up the claim, it does sound as if black, beige, green and light pink will be part of the mix of colors for Samsung's upcoming phones. We're still not sure that every model will come in those colors or that additional colors won't emerge between now and February — we'd very surprised if the Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't feature at least one exclusive color — but those four options would make sense.

Black is about as traditional a color option for a phone as you can get. Light pink — or rose gold if you prefer — has proven popular, too. And Samsung has had some success with green phones recently. Nothing about those Galaxy S23 color possibilities seems fanciful or unsubstantiated. We have a harder with beige as a color option, given that it's not the most exciting hue out there, but if people are seeing accessories adopting that color, it's a good sign Samsung's upcoming phones will, too.

We don't think this will be the last word on Galaxy S23 colors before the new phones ship next year. Stay tuned for additional rumors, whether they're about more color options for the Galaxy S23 or different features coming to Samsung's next flagships.