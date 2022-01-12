Samsung Galaxy S22 killer upgrade just shot down by new leak

Part of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was expected to be announced yesterday, but instead, all we got was silence.

January 11 was meant to be the day we saw the announcement of the Exynos 2200, Samsung's new flagship mobile chipset. However, that date has come and gone without any news, and the original tweet announcing the event has been deleted (via XDA Developers).

Leaker Dohyun Kim (via SamMobile) has made a bolder accusation in a series of tweets that to his knowledge, the Exynos 2200 chipset we'd expected to appear in European and Korean S22 models was no longer coming. This would mark a big change for Samsung's phones outside of the U.S., but one that may have come at just the wrong time.

Samsung has typically used the latest Snapdragon chipsets in its U.S. Galaxy S models, but its own Exynos chips in the U.K. and most other countries globally. Therefore it seems a dead certainty that wherever you buy an S22, and whichever one of the three rumored models you pick, it'll use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

If this was any other year, we'd be delighted to hear how Samsung's unifying its Galaxy S line and dropping the less powerful and efficient Exynos chip. However, the Exynos 2200 actually sounded like it could be a worthwhile component.

Not only were its leaked graphics benchmarks somehow outperforming the mighty Apple A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, but it was also rumored to have AMD Radeon graphics. This isn't something we've ever seen in a phone, so having Samsung introduce it would have been a welcome move. Particularly for users looking for the best gaming phones.

Kim's tweet thread doesn't specify if or when we may see the Exynos 2200 instead. Leaker IceUniverse reckons that the Exynos 2200 is only postponed, so perhaps other upcoming Samsung devices will debut with the new chip instead.

Samsung could use them in its next round of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. since these are now its other flagship phones alongside the Galaxy S. Equally we could see these chipsets trickle down into this year's Galaxy A mid-range models, but that seems less likely. The Exynos 2200 may not even be used in smartphones at all, and could end up powering a new line of tablets, like the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The good news is that there is plenty of other things to entice users to the S22 series, according to the rumors. The top Galaxy S22 Ultra model is seeing the most rumored additions, including an integrated S Pen and enhanced 108MP photography with a new Super Clear Lens. The base S22 and S22 Plus should still see some upgrades though, such as more compact designs and new 50MP main cameras.

It's less than a month until the S22's rumored launch date of February 8. So it's not long to wait until we can try out this phone for ourselves. In the meantime, bookmark our Samsung Galaxy S22 hub for all the latest news and leaks.