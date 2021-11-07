Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE release dates just tipped by leaker

The release dates for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Samsung Galaxy S22 are coming into focus. While we had a basic idea that the two devices would be launched in January and February, respectively, one leaker has posted the exact days that the devices could be announced and go on sale.

The Samsung Galaxy 21 FE will supposedly be announced at a Samsung Unpacked event on January 4, 2022, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be revealed at another Samsung Unpacked event on February 8. That's according to Jon Prosser, who has a fairly reliable track record.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak…EXCLUSIVE 👀Unpacked event for S21 FEJanuary 4, 2022No pre-order periodAvailable January 11, 2022Unpacked event for S22 lineupFebruary 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ETPre-orders begin same day (2/8)Available February 18, 2022🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1csNovember 6, 2021 See more

In the same tweet, Prosser posted that the S21 FE would go on sale on January 11, with no pre-order period, while the S22 preorders would begin on February 8, with device availability beginning February 18.

The S21 FE's alleged announcement will come right at the start of CES 2022, which would make sense as Samsung is hoping to make a splash at the largest tech conference of the year, which is being held in person after a one-year hiatus due to Covid.

The S22's release date, according to Prosser, comes roughly a month later, but a few weeks before Mobile World Congress, which will start on Feb. 28.

Prosser's tweet seemingly confirms an earlier leak by SamMobile in early October, which predicted that the S21 FE would arrive in January and the S22 in February. Prosser had reported last week that the S22 preorders would begin in February, so to give the S21 FE some breathing room.

Like the Samsung Galaxy 20 FE before it, the S21 "Fan Edition" phone is likely to have the same Snapdragon 888 chip and 120Hz display as the S21, but with a less premium design and a downgraded camera. It's also expected to be significantly less expensive; last year's S20 FE was $699, but with the Galaxy S21's starting price of $799 — and much less if you get one of these Black Friday phone deals — the S21 FE could be even cheaper.

The Galaxy S22 series will reportedly consist of three phones in the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The regular S22 and S22 Pro are tipped to feature smaller displays and upgrades 50MP cameras. The S22 Ultra could inherit a few design features from the Note line, most notably an internal slot to accommodate the S Pen.

The S22 series is rumored to run a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 processor; the international version would get an Exynos 2200 chip along with a GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.

We'll know more as 2022 gets closer, so stay tuned for the latest updates and rumors.