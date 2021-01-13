Samsung Galaxy S21 colors just leaked — here’s the options for every model

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is set to launch tomorrow, and just when it seemed there was nothing left to leak about these new flagships, a new render revealing an exclusive Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra color has appeared online.

Official-looking marketing materials shared by WinFuture's Roland Quandt on Twitter show the top-shelf version of the Galaxy S21 in several finishes, including a never-before-seen brown. The Ultra variant of Samsung's smartphone usually come in muted colors compared to the baseline model — it seems this isn't changing for the S21 lineup.

"Custom Colors" for the Galaxy S21 series. pic.twitter.com/etynIOMIBOJanuary 12, 2021

Quandt's render suggests the S21 Ultra is also coming in black, dark grey, silver and white. While those should bare simple color names, it's possible the brown is Samsung's special signature color this time around.

In addition to S21 Ultra colors, Quandt shared an image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus colors. If his render is real, the middle model will come in black, white, violet, red, pink and light blue.

Violet is included in another render Quandt leaked. This one shows the entry-level S21 in black, violet, pink and white. It appears the violet and pink models have rose gold hardware, while the white will get silver hardware.

We're hesitant to take Quandt's intel at face value. The Samsung Galaxy S21 colors leaks we've seen so far don't line up with these images, as authentic as they look. A few reports have pointed to 'Phantom Violet' being the S21 lineup's key color, and while you can see it in the S21 and S21 Plus renders, it doesn't appear to be available for the S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra are all scheduled to debut tomorrow, January 15, during Samsung's Unpacked live stream event. That means we won't have to wait long to see the genuine S21 colors.