Samsung Galaxy S21 colors: What to expect from the new phones

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to debut at Samsung's Jan. 14 Unpacked event, we already know many of the key features surrounding the upcoming flagship phone lineup. Software features like S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra? Check. Hardware details like the Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip powering the new phones? Check. Fast refresh rate for the displays, just like on previous Samsung flagships? Check, once again.

So what about the Galaxy S21 colors?

Don't scoff — the colors a phone maker chooses for its device lineup can put a distinctive stamp on the new handsets, helping them stand out from rival phones. And while a phone's colors may not be a make-or-break issue on whether to upgrade or not, phone shoppers will have to decide which Galaxy S21 color to get when buying their new phone.

Here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S21 colors, based on rumors and leaks about the upcoming phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 colors

Let's start with the entry-level phone planned for Samsung's updated flagship lineup, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21. Most rumors seem to agree that you'll have four shades to choose from when the Galaxy S21 arrives this month.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

In October, analyst Ross Young forecast that the S21 would be available in gray, pink, violet and white. A subsequent report from WinFuture on Galaxy s21 specs confirmed those color options, and a December Let'sGoDigital report added names to the colors. Samsung is reportedly going with Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink.

Galaxy S21 Plus colors

Most rumors suggest that the S21 and S21 Plus will share similar specs, save for the size of the screens and the battery powering each device. The Galaxy S21 Plus, for example, is expected to feature a 6.7 inch display, though like the Galaxy S21, it will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It turns out colors could be a bit different, too.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Young's tweet from October listed black and silver options for the Galaxy S21 Plus. WinFuture agrees with those two colors, but also includes purple in the mix. Meanwhile, LetsGoDigital puts names to the colors — Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet.

Regardless of which rumor you find the most credible, everyone seems to agree that the Galaxy S21 Plus will feature fewer color options than the S21.

Galaxy S21 Ultra colors

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could have the fewest color options of any S21 model, even though it's likely to be the most expensive of the phones Samsung introduces Jan. 14.

Once again, WinFuture has the most complete report on Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, but all Ultra color rumors suggest that the phone will be available in either black or silver — Phantom Black or Phantom Silver, to use the rumored moniker Samsung's going with for this year's flagship lineup.

Galaxy S21 colors: How recent phones looked

Looking at recent Galaxy S releases, there's little consistency to what colors Samsung rolls out every year. Samsung usually assigns different colors to different models, and gray and black seem to be favorites of the phone maker. Other than that, though, everything's up for grabs, including the names Samsung slaps on its different color options.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For last year's lineup, the Galaxy S20 came in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink. The S20 Plus dropped pink in favor of a Cosmic Black option, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra stuck with the staid Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray options.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Colors were even more varied for the Galaxy S10 release two years ago. Back then, the Galaxy S10e was available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue; outside the U.S., you could get Canary Yellow and Prism Green options, while Flamingo Pink was available to U.S. Galaxy fans. The S10 Plus featured an exclusive Ceramic White option, while the S10 featured every S10e color save for Canary Yellow.