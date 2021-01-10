Samsung Galaxy S21 event live stream: How to watch Unpacked 2021

We’re less than two weeks into the new year, but we’re already getting the first flagship phone of 2021. The internet has been awash with leaks and speculation about the Samsung Galaxy S21 over the past few months, but now the big day is finally here.

The “Galaxy Unpacked: Welcome to the Everyday Epic” launch event kicks off at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/ 2 p.m. GMT, and will see Samsung officially unveil this highly-anticipated phone. So here’s everything you need to know about watching it all unfold live.

How to watch the Galaxy S21 launch event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Welcome to the Everyday Epic will be streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel , with everything kicking off at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/ 2 p.m. GMT. We'll also embed the livestream below closer to the day, once the livestream is actually available.

Samsung Galaxy S21: What to expect

(Image credit: Evan Blass (Modified))

Leaks have already spilled the beans on most of what Samsung has to offer, and there should be three different Galaxy S21 on show: The Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra, with 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. The S21 and S21 Plus will pack in Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, though the Ultra will pack in a superior QHD resolution and adaptive 102Hz refresh rate.

All three phones will run on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset in the U.S, though elsewhere they’ll come with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100. Camera wise we’re expecting a triple lens array on both the S21 and S21 Plus, while the S21 Ultra will pack in four rear lenses -- including two telephoto lenses for better long-range photography.

In terms of design the S21 shouldn’t be that much different from past Samsung devices, though it will have a redesigned camera module that wraps around the edge of the device. The front will be totally unchanged, however, with the now-standard Infinity-O display that includes a central hole-punch camera.

We’re still unsure about pricing, though all three devices should be cheaper than their Galaxy S20 counterparts, whose prices started at $999, $1,199, and $1,399 for the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, respectively. Competitive pricing should certainly help Samsung better compete with the competition, especially Apple's iPhone 12.