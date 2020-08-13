Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition benchmarks just leaked — we have bad news

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may have just appeared on a popular benchmarking tool, revealing some key internal specs — and a notable downgrade over the standard Galaxy S20.

MyFixGuide (via TechRadar) found a phone on the Geekbench results browser for a phone with the ID "SM-G780F." That matches Samsung's style of naming its phone models, but it doesn't match up with any existing handsets.

The device used for this test is an Exynos 990 chip, which has also been used in S20 series and Note 20 series handsets internationally. While most countries around the world get Exynos-powered Samsung flagships, the U.S., China and South Korea instead get Snapdragon versions, due to Samsung's long-standing deal with Qualcomm.

(Image credit: MyFixGuide)

Therefore, this benchmark points to U.S. versions of the S20 Fan Edition getting at least a Snapdragon 865 processor like the Galaxy S20 range, as has been previously rumored.

However there will be a smaller amount of RAM than the original S20 models. Those had 12GB RAM, while this benchmark shows a device with only 8GB RAM. The device runs on Android 10, though we'd expect it to get Android 11 when the OS releases this fall.

The lower RAM capacity, combined with the generally less powerful Exynos chip, could explain why there is a performance deficit between the Fan Edition and standard Galaxy S20. Our Galaxy S20 managed a Geekbench 5 multicore score of 3,147, while the results here show only 2,716. The Fan Edition also falls a bit short of the 3,251 we got from the iPhone 11's A13 processor, but beats cheaper flagships like the Snapdragon 730G-powered Pixel 4a (1,647).

That should still be more than enough power for most users, particularly those who are interested in saving money by getting what will most likely be a reasonably priced flagship at around $750.

Other rumored features for this entry-level flagship include an AMOLED display with center punch-hole camera notch, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500 mAh battery. Three cameras will grace the phone's back: a combo of 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto sensors.

There will also be a choice of red, white, green and orange color options. The Fan Edition has been rumored to release as soon as October, which could make it a compelling alternative to the iPhone 12 this fall.