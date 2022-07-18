Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 — all the rumors so far

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 could be Samsung’s next wireless audio device, extending a lineup of earbuds that typically perform as excellent accessories to Samsung smartphones.

Though we haven’t seen many Galaxy Buds Pro 2 rumors, a handful of tips suggest the follow up to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are in the works for an upcoming launch. We could even see them during an expected Samsung Unpacked August 2022 event alongside new foldables and smartwatches.

But what could give Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro 2 a chance at contending with the rumored AirPods Pro 2, or the Google Pixel Buds Pro also available this summer? As a reminder, the original Galaxy Buds Pro had been Samsung’s best wireless earbuds to date, with a waterproof design and improved noise-cancellation at a fair price.

Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, from rumored release dates and price to design, battery life and more.

The latest model of Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, came out in August 2021. Curiously, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro came out in January 2021, not too long before. But since we didn’t get new earbuds alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series this year, it seems Samsung is spacing out its hardware rollout.

We could see the next Galaxy Buds Pro announced with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung routinely holds an August event, so it seems likely the Buds Pro would be revealed with other products. Not only that, a tipster by the name of Max Jambor ( @MaxJmb on Twitter) (opens in new tab) tweeted in June that the rumored earbuds have entered into production.

Here’s everything we know so far about a Samsung Unpacked August 2022 event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 possible price

Samsung’s earbuds pricing has always seemed reasonable. The Galaxy Buds Pro, which by name sounds like they’re Samsung’s most premium earbuds, started at $199. A tier below, the Galaxy Buds 2 cost $149, though you can often find all versions of Samsung earbuds on sale for less.

We’ll guess Samsung will maintain the price tag from the original Galaxy Buds Pro for the second-generation model. This would keep a clear gap between the different Galaxy Buds offerings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 design

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro design looked pretty similar to the original Galaxy Buds, but with a slightly rounder shape and fresh color options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 2 are more compact, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are somewhat bean-shaped.

Samsung will likely make some changes for Galaxy Buds Pro 2 design — perhaps a smaller size than before for the Pro lineup, but not quite as small as the Galaxy Buds 2.

At the very least, it seems we’ll get some color choices. Leaker ( @_snoopytech_ (opens in new tab)) claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will come in three color options: Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 battery life

Samsung rated battery life for the Galaxy Buds Pro at 5 hours with ANC on, which averages to about 4 to 4.5 hours when taking high volume, streaming, and listening modes into account. The case added an additional 18 hours of ANC listening.

We’d definitely like to see Samsung improve battery performance for the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Why? Because the Google Pixel Buds Pro battery life is promising to blow away the best noise cancelling earbuds. With Active Noise Cancellation off, Google rates the Pixel Buds Pro for up to 11 hours of earbuds listening time, with 31 hours total with the charging case. That number drops with ANC on, but it should still be a huge sell for Google’s upcoming earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 outlook

Samsung’s wireless earbuds are consistently good, but not always great in the way AirPods or even Bose and Sony earbuds usually are. Given, fair pricing for the Galaxy Buds still gives them appeal, despite not having best-in-class audio quality.

Upcoming rivals like the AirPods Pro 2 and Google Pixel Buds will make for tough competition. But if the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 upgrade across the board, they'll make for an exciting set of earbuds.