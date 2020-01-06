Samsung CES 2020 press conference live stream: Start time and how to watch

CES 2020 is almost here, and Samsung is poised to have a huge presence at tech's biggest annual trade show in Las Vegas. The company's "Age of Experience" keynote kicks off on January 6, and could see some big reveals in terms of smartphones, connected devices and 5G.

Samsung CES 2020 press conference start time and live stream

Samsung's CES 2020 press conference starts on January 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET, and will be headed up by H.S. Kim, president and CES of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics. You can watch the stream at the Samsung Newsroom website, or on the Samsung Electronics Facebook page. We also expect the stream to be available on Samsung's YouTube page closer to kickoff.

What to expect from Samsung's CES 2020 press conference

Samsung has yet to dish on specifics, but a company blog post reads, "How will seamlessly connected devices enabled by AI, cutting-edge semi-conductor chipsets and 5G present new experiences and change our lives?"

That means we could see new smart gadgets ranging from refrigerators to smart displays and, of course, 5G-enabled phones and tablets. Just ahead of CES, Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which are entry-level versions of the company's two flagship handsets.

Samsung also just unveiled Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, an aggressively priced $829 laptop that packs a QLED screen and a 17-hour battery. Its possible we could see even more Samsung PCs at CES, including a deeper look at the Galaxy Book S that was unveiled in 2019.

Samsung is also expected to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S11 flagship this year, as well as the Galaxy Fold 2. But we likely won't see those new handsets until Samsung Unpacked 2020, which will kick off just before Mobile World Congress in February. However, considering Samsung is already openly talking about the tech its using for future foldables, it's possible we may get a tease of the next Galaxy Fold at CES.