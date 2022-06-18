Saatva’s cheapest cooling mattress is $350 off in Father’s Day sale

With the hot weather rolling in, now is the time to make your bed as cool as possible, and Saatva rides to the rescue here with $350 off its Modern Foam Mattress (opens in new tab) for hot sleepers. This is the cheapest model in the adult Saatva mattress range, and that $350 saving reduces the price of a queen size to $1,145 (was $1,495).

That’s a great price for a luxury Saatva made with dual-phase cooling tech to draw away body heat. And as befitting a brand that has earned the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, the Modern Foam also features lumbar zone tech to keep your spine aligned.

Saatva sits at the top of our best mattress guide with its hotel-quality Classic hybrid, but that mattress saw a price hike recently. However you can save $350 off the Classic (opens in new tab) this weekend, with a queen down to $1,420 (was $1,770) - that’s a good price to bag in the new Saatva mattress sale before prices go up.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Modern Foam: from $1,095 $745 (twin XL) at Saatva (opens in new tab)

This is Saatva’s luxe take on memory foam, creating a medium-firm mattress that contours to your curves and relieves pressure. The big sell is the dual-phase cooling tech to draw away excess heat, plus a 1/2" latex ‘lumbar crown’ to boost support. You won’t sink in, as it’s designed to be responsive with a little bounce. You’ll have a full year to trial it, plus free set up in your bedroom.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic: from $1,198 $848 (twin XL) at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Have more budget and want the feel of a luxury hotel mattress at home? The Classic is the ideal choice and comes in two heights and three firmness levels - pick the Luxury Firm for a hotel feel. As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), this luxury innerspring hybrid is well made, hugely comfortable and provides great back support. Now comes with a lifetime warranty, plus free premium delivery and old mattress removal.

Saatva recently increased its warranty from 15-25 years (depending on the mattress) to a lifetime warranty. Couple that with an increased trial from 180 nights to 365 nights, and Saatva is offering a lot of benefits that in the past have only come from brands such as Nectar Sleep, WinkBeds, and Avocado Green, maker of one of the best organic mattresses in America.

Saatva specializes in making luxury mattresses, so don’t go looking for a mattress in a box from this brand. Instead, expect a bed handcrafted in the US. In the case of the Modern Foam, Saatva’s best cooling mattress for smaller budgets, it’s built across five layers, including an organic cotton cover infused with an antimicrobial treatment (protects against mold, mildew and bacteria).

There’s natural latex here for support, plus cooling convoluted (egg crate) foam with open air channels to promote better airflow. This is coupled with a 1” layer of cooling gel-infused memory foam, followed by a thick layer of support core foam for stability.

If you want a cooling Saatva bed at the cheapest price, the Modern Foam Mattress is not to be missed at this price. Change your mind during the year’s trial and you can return it for a $99 fee. It’s unfortunate that Saatva charges for returns when comparable brands don’t, but you’re getting an excellent mattress here and free white glove delivery, old mattress removal, a year’s trial and a lifetime warranty. That’s a lot of perks for the money.

Need something more affordable or a way to upgrade your guest room for less? Take a look at our best cheap mattress guide, where prices start from under $200, or upgrade your existing mattress with one of the best mattress toppers.