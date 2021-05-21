Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: La Liga's title is on the line

Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid start time and channels Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid kicks off at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Saturday (May 22). You can watch the match on BeIn in the U.S., while LaLigaTV carries the action in the UK.

The Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream sees the latter with its fate in its own hands. Win, and Atletico clinches its first La Liga title since 2014. An Atletico loss or draw means Los Colchoneros can still win the title... but only with some outside help.

Atletico Madrid leads cross-town rival Real Madrid by two points in the standings. If the Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live stream happening at the same time as the Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid contest ends in a Real Madrid loss or draw, then Atletico wins La Liga no matter what. A Real Madrid win, though, means that Atletico can't afford a loss or draw, as Real Madrid will finish on top. (An Atletico draw and a Real Madrid win put the teams level on points, but Real Madrid holds the tie-breaker edge.)

Real Valladolid have something to play for as well. The team is currently in the relegation zone for La Liga, so they'll have to win and hope that both Elche and Huesca lose their matches. Otherwise, Real Valladolid will spend next season in the Segunda division, a tier below La Liga.

With both a league title and relegation on the line, the stakes are big in the Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid match. Here's where to find a live stream and how a VPN can help you catch all the La Liga action.

How to use a VPN to watch Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid

If you're unable to find Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid in your area, don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your aide. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, giving you access to streaming services that might otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in the U.S.

La Liga matches air on BeIn in the U.S., and the cable channel is also broadcasting the final round of La Liga, including the Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid showdown. BeIn isn't always included in basic cable packages, so you may want to try a streaming subscription service that carries the channel.

Your cheapest option is Sling TV, which features BeIn in its $10/month World Sports package. You'll also find BeIn as part of Fubo.TV's $65/month service, which offers far more additional channels than Sling's World Sports subscription

Sling.TV: Get the World Sports package for $10/month on Sling and you get six channels. If you want more, you can always package Sling Orange or Sling Blue ($35/month each) with an $11/month Sports Extra package.View Deal

Fubo.TV: In addition to more than 100 channels, Fubo.TV features a cloud DVR for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in the U.K.

Turn to LaLigaTV to watch Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK, where the match gets underway at 5 p.m. BST. LaLigaTV is a Premier Sports channel that you can include with your Sky or Virgin Media subscription. It costs £10.99 to £12.99 per month depending on your TV provider. A streaming-only option featuring just LaLigaTV costs £6.99 per month.

Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in Canada

Like U.S. viewers, Canadians have to turn to BeIn for Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid.

Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in other countries

Here are some other Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live streams available in other parts of the world.

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Brazil: ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro France: beIN Sports MAX 7, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports MAX 7, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany: Blue Sport, DAZN

Blue Sport, DAZN Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect Indonesia Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico

DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico Spain: Movistar Laliga, Mitele Plus, Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga, Movistar+

For more Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.