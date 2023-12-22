Raiders vs Chiefs Christmas Day game live stream: How to watch online, start time and odds

The Raiders vs Chiefs live stream has two AFC West teams looking to build off big wins last week. Las Vegas is going into Arrowhead after blowing out the Chargers 63-21, while Kansas City returns home after a 27-17 win over the Patriots. Now these division rivals meet to see who can keep the momentum going in this Christmas Day NFL live stream.

Raiders vs Chiefs channel, start time The Raiders vs Chiefs live stream airs Monday, Dec 25.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Tues. Dec. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

As one would assume, the Raiders (6-8) had everything going for them in that win over the Chargers. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell had the best start of his young career. The rookie fourth-rounder threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns while posting a 120.7 passer rating. Running backs Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden combined for 126 yards on 25 carries, while wideout Davante Adams caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas’ defense also came up with five takeaways.

With a win at Arrowhead, the Raiders would get back over .500 with interim head coach Antonio Pierce and keep their very slim playoff hopes alive.

The Chiefs (9-5) will look to repeat their Week 12 performance against the Raiders. Kansas City took that game in Vegas, 31-17. Patrick Mahomes put up some of his best numbers of the season throwing for 298 yards and two touchdowns in the win for a 122.8 passer rating. It’s also the last time this season the two-time MVP eclipsed the 100-passer rating mark.

Mahomes is coming off another solid game last week against the Patriots, helping the Chiefs to a 27-17 win at Foxboro. Mahomes posted a 92.7 passer rating with two touchdowns to help snap a brief two-game skid for Kansas City. Now they go for their first back-to-back wins since Weeks 6 and 7 of this season.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as big 10-point favorites against the Raiders. The over/under is set at 41 points.

Will Taylor Swift attend Raiders vs Chiefs?

With nothing scheduled for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour until after the new year, we know that TayTay has some free time on her schedule. Time for embracing her two new passions; Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and the game of football.

It seems that Swift will be at Arrowhead for this Christmas day kickoff between the Raiders and Chiefs. Kelce hinted at the two being together last week when asked about his plans for the holiday by People magazine.

The Chiefs are now 5-2 when Swift is in attendance.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Raiders vs Chiefs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Raiders vs Chiefs game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Monday, Dec 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Raiders vs Chiefs.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Raiders vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Raiders vs Chiefs live stream starts Monday, Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Raiders vs Chiefs is available on TSN, CTV Network, and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Raiders vs Chiefs NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Raiders vs Chiefs NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.