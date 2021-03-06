PS5 restock update Saturday: Check inventory on Twitter, Best Buy, Target and more

Finding PS5 restock remains an arduous task. Although there were a healthy amount of PS5 restock events last week, both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition sell out in minutes whenever PS5 inventory is replenished.

So we're here to help you find where to buy a PS5, including how to track PS5 restocks on Twitter. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest updates on all things PS5 as we track PS5 restocks in real time.

Where to buy PS5: Check PS5 restock right now

As of March 6 at 3:15 a.m. ET, there is no PS5 restock available at any major retailer. Best Buy had stock on Friday, but has sold out.

Fortunately, a regular PS5 stock tipster claims that millions more consoles will arrive each month through April. It's our hope that these new PS5 restocks will help gamers avoid overpriced PS5 consoles from third parties. In the meantime, you can use the links below to check where to buy the PS5.

PS5 restocks: Track on Twitter

One of the best ways to find out when PS5 restock hits online retailers is by following the Sony Twitter account. We also recommend following Twitter accounts such as @PS5StockAlerts, @GYXdeals, @PS5Drop and @Wario64, which are often first to have the latest updates on availability.

Keep in mind that PS5 restock availability can also be regional and limited to select stores. Either way, make sure to keep this page bookmarked and to check the retailer listings regularly.

PS5 at Walmart

PS5: $499 at Walmart

Check stock Walmart has started selling the PS5, complete with protection plans that start at $58 for 3 years of service. Currently it's unavailable. You can also sign up for alerts when it's back in stock.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Walmart

Check stock Walmart also offers the PS5 Digital Edition with Walmart protection plans that start at $38 for 3 years. Unfortunately it's also currently unavailable.View Deal

PS5 at Amazon

PS5: $499 at Amazon

Out of stock Amazon has started selling the base PS5, but stock has sold out at the time of writing.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Amazon

Out of stock Amazon also sells the PS5 Digital Edition, but it has also sold out of this PS5 version. View Deal

PS5 at Best Buy

PS5: $499 at Best Buy

Best Buy has started selling the PS5, complete with optional 2-year accident protection and several cardmember financing options. When we last checked however, there weren't any consoles available.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the PS5 Digital Edition, but it's also proving hard to find in stock.View Deal

PS5 at GameStop

PS5: $499 at GameStop

GameStop is offering the PS5, complete with product replacement options and payment plan options that start at $124.99. However, the product is currently listed as out of stock.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at GameStop

GameStop also has the PS5 Digital Edition, but we didn't see any available stock when we last checked.View Deal

PS5 at Target

PS5: $499 at Target

Target is selling the PS5, but like other retailers, stock has been going fast. The retailer also offers a 2 year protection plan starting at $63. Reportedly, Target will make some PS5s available on Dec. 27.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Target

Target has started offering the PS5 Digital Edition but it's been quickly going out of stock. Protection plans start at $47 for the discless console.

View Deal

PS5 at B&H

PS5: $499 at B&H

The standard PS5 is being sold at B&H Photo with a free expedited shipping option. There's no stock right now, but you can sign up for notifications.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at B&H

The PS5 Digital Edition is also currently unavailable, but B&H is offering free expedited shipping and will notify you when it has more stock via email if you wish.

View Deal

PS5 at Sony Direct

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

The Sony Direct Store is expected to have PS5 restock soon. You'll need to form an online queue for your chance to get the console for $499.View Deal

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct The Sony Direct Store is expected to have PS5 restock soon. You'll need to form an online queue for your chance to get the console for $399.View Deal

How to buy PS5: Essential tips

Get prepared: Make sure you have all the right payment card details and two-factor authentication available and to hand when you find a PS5 ready to buy. Units can go so fast that if you’re fiddling around trying to find your credit card you could miss your chance to secure a PS5 order.

Select a retailer: As you can see from our list above, there are plenty of retailers to choose from, which can actually make the whole process of buying a PS5 a bit complicated. We suggest you select a couple of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon, and keep an eye on their PS5 landing pages.

Sign up to stock alerts: Plenty of retailers offer to alert you to when they have PS5 stock in. We suggest you sign up to those services for the retailers that are offering them.

Find the right product page: It might sound obvious, but make sure you’re on the actual buying page for the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition. If you’re on a landing page, you might end up missing the moment new stock arrives.

Sign in to retailers: Make sure you sign in to any retailers you might already have an account with. This will make things a lot faster when buying a PS5 if you spot one on sale. And speed is of the essence today.

Keep refreshing and don't give up: It can be a little demoralizing trying to find PS5 restock when everywhere looks sold out. But regularly refresh product pages to see what pops up; you might get lucky. And also keep checking back here for any PS5 stock updates.

You can also make it a habit of checking Slickdeals, the online collection of deals that run the gamut from household appliances to gaming consoles like the PS5. The website has a few specific forum threads for everything PS5 that users continue to update. If you follow the thread, head to the last page and keep refreshing to keep up with all the latest news.

It's also a good idea to check a few of the subscription-based wholesaler retailers like Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Costco. You do need a paid membership to shop at these retailers, but that means reduced competition to snag a unit there. You may need to pay extra for a bundle, but it's worth checking out these locations either way. Currently, there are no online listings for these retailers to check, but it may be worth heading to each brick-and-mortar store to try your luck at this point.

It's been a fairly difficult process during this console generation to lock in any sort of next-gen purchase. But as we near the holidays, it's highly likely there will be additional PS5s available for purchase at some point as Sony catches up with those looking to buy PS5s.

Where to buy PS5: Avoid the PS5 scalpers

Unfortunately, one of the main reasons for the shortage of PS5 consoles is due to scalpers. These opportunistic people have been using bots to scan retailers for PS5 stock when it becomes available and buy as many of the consoles as they can in one go.

Once they have the highly-desirable console, they will then sell them for extortionate prices, often for thousands of dollars. Business Insider reported one reseller managed to get hold of 200 PS5 consoles and managed to sell them for more than $40,000.

While this isn’t illegal, it’s not exactly the most morally sound thing to do. But at least it’s not as bad as some people who’ve been pretending to sell PS5 consoles on eBay by simply posting photos of the console and scamming people to bid for them when there was no PS5 on offer.

It might seem absurd to buy a PS5 for over $1,000, especially as its launch game lineup isn’t particularly profound. But with the coronavirus pandemic seeing more people staying at home, some PlayStation fans are clearly desperate to get their hands on a new console to keep them entertained.

We advise you avoid buying from such resellers, fake or otherwise. At $499 the PS5 is still quite an expensive console and it currently doesn't have a huge library of games. So if you can wait until later this year, you’re likely to have a lot more PS5 games to choose from and Sony should have more consoles available.