PS5 restock sold out at Walmart — where to find restock next

Update: Walmart is now sold out of all consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock guides for news on the next console drop.

Walmart PS5 restock is back. If you missed this morning's restock, Walmart is offering a rare PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock, which just started at 9 p.m. ET. You'll find the landing pages for each console via the links below. Walmart also has preorders of the new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console for $549. (Preorders started at 8:30 p.m. ET).

It's worth remembering that Walmart releases stock every 10 to 15 minutes throughout the hour. So if it shows up as sold out after a few seconds, refresh the page and check again as the restock will likely last throughout the hour. Walmart may require you to "press and hold" a buy button to ensure you're not a bot trying to buy up consoles.

Walmart Xbox Series X Halo (sold out)

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite: $549 @ Walmart

The new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console celebrates 20 years of Halo. The console features a Halo-inspired design and also powers on/off with custom Halo-themed sounds. It comes with a matching Halo Infinite controller. View Deal

Walmart PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

Walmart Xbox Series X restock (sold out)

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. View Deal

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock. Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

